Best and worst of UFC Sao Paulo: Fighter makes history; controversial draw leaves crowd frustrated

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Nov 2019, 10:06 IST SHARE

Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza

As UFC traveled back to Brazil in Sao Paulo, the company had several top fights ready for the home-crowd. With Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, iconic Brazilian fighter, former UFC World Champion, as well as UFC Hall of Famer, taking part in the co-main event, and Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza, another Brazilian favorite fighter headlining the event, there was a lot to look forward to from the card.

While the main card was naturally stacked, the Preliminary Card was nothing to sneer at either, with some big fights set to take place at the event, before the top 5 fights even got underway.

The Preliminary Card saw things heat up the always-ready Brazilian crowd, preparing them for what was to come in the rest of the card.

However, while there was a lot of good on the card, there were quite a few negatives as well.

In this article, we will be talking about the best and the worst parts of UFC Fight Night 164 in Sao Paulo. Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#5 Best: Ricardo Ramos' fight win ends Garagorri's undefeated streak

One of bantamweight's most cadaverous prospects adds fresh meat in his featherweight return, as Ricardo Ramos (14-2) wrangles Eduardo Garagorri and strangles the Uruguayan in round one! "Carcacinha" is 5-1 in the UFC. He has stopped 10, seven each in round one and by sub. #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/KWr9er4F31 — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) November 17, 2019

Ricardo Ramos might not be the biggest name in the world of Mixed Martial Arts in the UFC, but he managed to prove himself when it mattered. Going into his fight against Luiz Eduardo Garagorri at UFC Sao Paulo, there was a lot that was on the line, and no one was looking at him as the favorite heading in.

In his sixth fight for UFC, he fought Garagorri and showed that it did not matter if his opponent had an undefeated streak. What he showed was that undefeated streaks did not matter in the world of MMA as anyone can lose at any time.

In the very first round, Ramos took the fight to the ground and wasted no time before taking his opponent's back. Garagorri managed to get back to his feet, but Ramos refused to let go and he sunk in the Rear Naked Choke.

The move was too much for Garagorri, and he was left with no option but to submit.

1 / 4 NEXT