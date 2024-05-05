Best boxing matches of all time: Top 5 fights which transcended the squared circle and shook the entire world

As one of the most historic sports in competitive history, boxing has long been a staple of entertainment for fans around the globe. The popularity of the sport has undeniably waned over time, but some of the most iconic moments in sports history have still come from the squared circle.

Of the martial arts and combat sports prevalent in the 21st century, boxing has the deepest history and remains the most mainstream amongst general sports fans. Countless former champions have become household names and pop culture icons stemming from their involvement in a few of the most iconic fights. Having said that here's a look at the top-five fights that took place inside the boxing ring and shocked the world.

Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield

Few boxers have become more prominent in pop culture than Mike Tyson, whose activity both in the ring and outside of boxing repeatedly made international headlines. In his prime, Tyson was known as one of the biggest boxing prodigies of all time and one of the scariest men to ever put on a pair of gloves due to his devastating power.

However, for as great as his career was, the fight most remembered Tyson for was his loss to Evander Holyfield in 1996. Tyson and Holyfield would fight twice, with the first being heavily marketed due to both being unanimously considered the two best active heavyweights.

Although the first fight was the bigger event, the second fight is often more remembered for the infamous disqualification 'Iron Mike' received for biting Holyfield's ear.

Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman

Before he became a multi-millionaire for his involvement in the creation of the George Foreman Grill, 'Big George' developed his life of fame and wealth in the ring as a former two-time heavyweight champion. Foreman's career will likely never be repeated but before his second stint as champion, his popularity and success peaked in 1974 when he was set to face superstar Muhammad Ali in 'The Rumble in the Jungle.'

Foreman was the undefeated and reigning champion entering the fight with Ali looking to regain his former throne after previous losses to Joe Frazier and Ken Norton. The fight would last until the eighth round when Ali would hand Foreman his first professional loss by knockout.

The fight is still referenced in the present day due to Ali's tactic of covering up allowing Foreman to swing heavy shots at him before unleashing punishment once the champion fatigued. The publicized game plan is now known as the "rope-a-dope." Some credit Ali with having coined the term himself, but history remains unclear on that alleged fact.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

Expand Tweet

In the long history of legendary heavyweight battles in boxing, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder live at the top not for the star power of either man but for the significance it had on the sport. Unlike many other fights on this list, boxing was not a supremely popular sport at the time of the matchup, and desperately needed this fight to re-ignite general interest.

Fury vs. Wilder II was as heavily marketed as the trilogy bout but was largely uncompetitive with 'The Gypsy King' dominating. Many expected much of the same in the trilogy but Wilder surprised many by knocking down Fury twice in the fourth round and nearly winning his title back.

Ultimately, it would be Fury winning the back-and-forth slugfest by 11th-round knockout, cementing himself as a star. The bout was the first truly iconic war in the ring in a long while, giving fans what they desperately coveted for several years.

Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns

By the year 1985, nothing much seemed to be a challenge for 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler, who had held the undisputed middleweight titles for nearly five years with a 60-2-2 record. Enter Thomas Hearns, who was then the WBC super welterweight champion, looking to become a two-division titleholder.

The fight was promoted as 'The War' and is one of the few in boxing history to be considered amongst the best of all time despite lasting less than three rounds. The action began almost immediately with Hearns wobbling Hagler just seconds into the fight, causing the champion to engage in a battle.

Both fighters pushed the pace for the entirety of the bout, hurting and cutting each other until Hagler was awarded the TKO victory in round three when Hearns was unable to continue.

Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier

In combat sports, rivalries and bad blood are what truly drive the fan intrigue of particular matches. None were more iconic than the tension between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, a rivalry that has stood the test of time.

Beginning in 1971, Frazier and Ali met in 'The Fight of the Century' for the undisputed heavyweight titles. At the time of the fight, the matchup was regarded as the biggest fight in boxing history held in Madison Square Garden. Both were undefeated champions and rising superstars, with Ali having gained mainstream attention for his infamous refusal to enlist in the US Army for the Vietnam War.

Expand Tweet

Frazier won the competitive bout by unanimous decision, handing Ali his first professional loss. The two would fight twice more in the coming years with Ali winning both to end the trilogy up 2-1 on Frazier. The final fight of the rivalry was marketed as the 'Thrilla in Manilla.'