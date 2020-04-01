“Big” John McCarthy blasts Jon Jones for troubled personal life; brands him "loser" outside the Octagon

In the world of MMA, it doesn't take too long for tables to turn. UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, previously expressed his dislike towards veteran mixed martial arts referee, “Big” John McCarthy, on numerous occasions and even went to the extent of requesting the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to keep McCarthy from officiating his fights.

Now that Jones finds himself in a rut after being arrested on charges of driving under the influence and negligent use of firearms, McCarthy has decided to fire back at Jones, striking while the iron is still hot.

Appearing as a guest on the “Weighing In” podcast with host and former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson, Big John didn't shy away from letting his feelings about Jones known, saying that if he was in charge of the UFC, he would cut Jones off the roster. The veteran ref also called Jones a "loser" outside the Octagon, taking a dig at the troubles he's had with law and order in his personal life.

“You are a world champion inside the cage. Outside the cage, you’re an absolute loser. If I was in charge of the UFC, I would cut him. Not only would I take his title, I would cut him. And if Bellator wanted to sign him, I would do everything I could to say, ‘Why are you doing that, don’t even think about it.’ Because all he’s going to do is bring you bad press.”

Jones was last seen inside the Octagon when he defended his title against top contender Dominick Reyes in a thrilling encounter back in February this year, at UFC 247.