BKFC 70 Hollywood: Luis Palomino vs. Howard Davis: Full results

The BKFC 70 Hollywood event witnessed various exciting fights transpire at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida, U.S.A., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The event was headlined by a lightweight match for the inaugural BKFC King of the Streets title, pitting Luis Palomino against Howard Davis.

Ad

On the other hand, the co-headlining match had Leonardo Perdomo clash against Steve Herelius. Perdomo, who's considered a heavyweight phenom picked up another major victory inside the BKFC ring, stopping Herelius with a spectacular knockout.

Moreover, the card also featured Justin Ibarrola's bantamweight clash against Abdiel Velazquez. The fight saw Ibarrola showcase exceptional power by knocking out Velazquez in the second stanza of their showdown. The card featured several exciting fights, with most of them ending in finishes.

Ad

Trending

Check out the complete fight card results from the BKFC event below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

BKFC 70 Hollywood: Palomino vs. Davis

Luis Palomino vs. Howard Davis (BKFC King of the Streets Championship)

Luis Palomino is a former BKFC lightweight champion and a former BKFC welterweight champion as well. The Peruvian-American combatant has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing, solidifying his position as one of the very best fighters in the BKFC organization.

Ad

Palomino notably suffered a points defeat against former professional boxing world champion Austin Trout in the BKFC ring in 2024, failing to capture the vacant BKFC welterweight championship. As such, his lightweight comeback against Howard Davis at BKFC 70 Hollywood was viewed as an important one for him en route to a potential shot at the BKFC lightweight title.

To his credit, Palomino appeared to do enough to outpoint Davis in their main event matchup and capture the symbolic BKFC King of the Streets Championship, making himself the first BKFC King of the Streets champion. As reported by the BKFC, Palomino later suggested that he'd like to face BKFC lightweight champion Franco Tenaglia.

Ad

Palomino seemingly praised Tenaglia for his performance in his BKFC lightweight title-winning performance against Tony Soto in 2024. However, he warned that he's the true ruler of the lightweight division and dared Tenaglia to come and face him inside the ring to determine who the division's true kingpin is.

Ad

Leonardo Perdomo vs. Steve Herelius (Heavyweight)

Leonardo Perdomo once again proved why he's considered to be one of the most terrifying fighters in the heavyweight division. Perdomo took on Steve Herelius in the co-headlining match of BKFC 70 Hollywood and made a statement by scoring the second-fastest knockout win in BKFC history.

Perdomo's timing and distance management appeared to be on point, and he ended the fight in just 13 seconds, viciously knocking down Herelius at the end of a combination of punches. Both fighters entered the matchup with tensions running high between them after they got into a scuffle at the weigh-in face-offs.

Ad

Perdomo subsequently called for a title shot against former UFC fighter and current BKFC heavyweight champion, 'Big' Ben Rothwell. Meanwhile, BKFC co-owner and combat sports icon Conor McGregor was all praise for Perdomo. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion even deemed 'El Zambo' as one of the scariest heavyweights ever.

Ad

Justin Ibarrola vs. Abdiel Velazquez (Bantamweight)

Justin Ibarrola continued soldiering on in his quest for bare-knuckle boxing glory by notching yet another victory on his return at BKFC 70 Hollywood. Ibarrola faced Abdiel Velazquez in a high-octane matchup, wherein he managed to secure two knockdowns en route to a stoppage win.

Ibarrola then proceeded to proclaim himself as the true champion of the division, signaling that he doesn't need the validation of a world title to deem himself a champion. The consensus is that Ibarrola could, officially, find himself competing for the title soon.

Ad

Ad

BKFC 70 Hollywood: Palomino vs. Davis undercard results

The BKFC 70 Hollywood undercard featured multiple finishes that served as exclamation points for the exciting matchups. Justin Street picked up a notable TKO victory against Matt Russo, as did Julio Perez by securing a TKO win over Lewis Glover.

A number of other fighters also scored stoppage wins on the undercard of the event. Peter Peraza, Bear Hill, and A.J. Rodriguez also emerged victorious on the stacked fight card.

Ad

Check out the BKFC 70 Hollywood fight card's complete results below:

Lightweight bout for the inaugural BKFC King of the Streets Championship: Luis Palomino def. Howard Davis (unanimous decision; 49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Heavyweight: Leonardo Perdomo def. Steve Herelius (first-round KO)

Bantamweight: Justin Ibarrola def. Abdiel Velazquez (second-round KO)

Flyweight: Justin Street def. Matt Russo (second-round TKO)

Cruiserweight: Julio Perez def. Lewis Glover (second-round TKO)

Featherweight: Edgard Plazaola def. Louie Lopez (third-round TKO)

Bantamweight: Roberto Armas def. Chris Garcia (unanimous decision; 50-45, 50-45, 48-47)

Welterweight: Peter Peraza def. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (third-round KO)

Bantamweight: A.J. Rodriguez def. Corey Roberts (third-round TKO)

Heavyweight: Bear Hill def. Nicholas Blume (third-round TKO)

Flyweight: Jancarlos Rivera def. Albert Inclan (unanimous decision; 50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.