Conor McGregor reacts after fighters come to blows and brawl almost erupts at BKFC 70 faceoffs

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon in nearly four years. His last appearance came at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. Despite his inactivity, the former double champ has remained a constant presence in the combat sports world, particularly after he became a part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2024.

Ad

'The Notorious' recently weighed in on the BKFC 70 faceoffs between Leonardo Perdomo and Steve Herelius, where the two heavyweights came to blows.

BKFC's official X account shared footage of the incident, captioning the post:

"ZAMBO SWINGS ON HERELIUS…HERELIUS GRABS THE SCALE AS A WEAPON 😱 #BKFC70 | Live Tomorrow Night on DAZN"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

McGregor reshared the post, adding:

"Absolutely Murderous! See you tomorrow night for Bare Knuckle at the HardRock! #LiveOnDazn"

Ad

Trending

Check out the post from BKFC and the response from Conor McGregor below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

McGregor bought into the BKFC in April 2024 and has appeared at multiple events. It appears that the biggest star in mixed martial arts will be on hand for this weekend's card, which will be headlined by former BKFC double champ Luis Palomino and Howard Davis.

Conor McGregor doubles down on plan to run in the 2025 Irish presidential election

Conor McGregor has teased entering the political world several times over the past few years, while calling out the government of Ireland. 'The Notorious' was on hand at the White House last week as he met with United States President Donald Trump in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

Ad

The former double champ expressed his interest in running in the 2025 Irish presidential election and recently shared that he plans to give the people power. He wrote on X:

"They will propose for me to sign off on Irelands EU migration pact, which I will refuse, as President, without it voted on by the people. IRELAND WE ARE A DEMOCRACY! THE PEOPLE WILL HAVE THE POWER! A Vote for McGregor is a vote for yourself! [Irish flag]"

Ad

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet on why Irish people should vote for him below:

Expand Tweet

Following his meeting with Trump, McGregor was called out by Michael Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, who stated that his comments on immigration do not reflect the views of the nation. 'The Notorious' fired back by claiming that Dublin has gone from the safest city in Europe to one of the most dangerous.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.