Sean O'Malley has given his prediction for the Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler clash at UFC 281. The two former lightweight title challengers will meet in a potential title eliminator bout that is expected to produce fireworks.

Despite some ups and downs during his short UFC career, 'Iron' has been a sensation inside the octagon since making the move over from Bellator. Although he's been in there with killers from the get-go, Chandler arguably has his toughest test to date when he locks horns with 'The Diamond' on Saturday.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley predicted the pair will go to war when they compete this weekend, with Dustin Poirier coming out as the victor:

"Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier versus Michael Chandler... Michael Chandler comes into the UFC, people are all mad [believing that] he doesn't deserve a spot, but he's put on nothing but absolute godda*n bangers... Interesting matchup. God, dude, I don't know who to pick with that one, that one's so tricky. I hate guessing because fights are just, you never fu**ing know... Both of these guys have been through the wars, been through the fu**ing grind... If I had to guess, I'd pick Dustin."

This will be Dustin Poirier's first bout in the sport since falling short in his lightweight title match against Charles Oliveira last year. The 33-year-old Louisiana native will be hoping to get back on track with a win and push towards another shot at UFC gold.

Check out what Sean O'Malley had to say about the 155lbs brawl at UFC 281 in the video below:

Will Sean O'Malley fight for the title next?

'Sugar' silenced many doubters after putting on a fine display and getting his hand raised against the dangerous Petr Yan last time out. While many see it as a controversial result, it's hard to argue just how impressive the rising star was on the feet, managing to cause the Russian problems on multiple occasions.

The win elevated Sean O'Malley to the No.1 ranking at bantamweight, but he may not be next in line for a title shot due to Aljamain Sterling taking a well-deserved break.

The champion's hiatus opens the door for the UFC to book an interim title bout. With a number of top competitors all waiting in line for a shot at 'Funk Master', the UFC could potentially begin booking fights to eliminate some contenders.

Poll : 0 votes