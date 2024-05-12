Boxing Fantasy: Could Jake Paul have seriously challenged prime Mike Tyson?

Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Mike Tyson in what will be a historic night as Netflix forays into live sports and boxing. It is a fight nobody thought would materialize due to the age difference, but many have pointed out that it would be highly unlikely for 'The Problem Child' to have seriously challenged 'Iron' in his prime.

Paul vs. Tyson will headline a card that will also feature the highly anticipated women's lightweight championship rematch between Amanda Serrano and champion Katie Taylor. The bout has received criticism due to the 'Iron' having been long retired, but it is still expected to attract viewers for the streaming giant and hopefully lead to the retention of new subscribers.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has showcased improvements and has been taking his training seriously since making his pro debut in 2020. He has since amassed a 9-1 record that includes six wins via KO/TKO.

Check out the announcement for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson below:

Could Jake Paul have seriously challenged prime Mike Tyson?

Jake Paul has fought opponents from a variety of sports including boxing, MMA, and basketball, with his lone loss being a split decision against Tommy Fury. He has made his intentions known that his goal is to be a world champion boxer.

'The Problem Child' has earned wins over the likes of Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley. His most impressive win came in his second bout against Woodley as he earned a sixth-round knockout after dropping him with a powerful right hand.

Despite his impressive ascension into boxing stardom, a prime Mike Tyson was a much different competitor than the boxers that Paul has faced so far. 'Iron' was widely regarded as one of the most feared boxers during his peak. This was on full display with his incredible power and technique, which resulted in several quick highlight-reel knockouts.

At 20 years old, Tyson earned a dominant second-round TKO win over Trevor Berbick to become the youngest heavyweight boxing champion in history. The title win was the start of what ended up being a legendary reign that cemented his legacy as an all-time great.

Tyson's prime years as a pro boxer saw him defeat the likes of Tyrell Biggs, Larry Holmes, James Smith, and 'Razor' Ruddock. Based on his record and who he defeated, Paul would most likely be a significant underdog if they fought.

Check out MMA History Today's tweet regarding Tyson's win over Berbick below:

