"Not much of a man" - Tyson Fury's brother Shane Fury slams Deontay Wilder for refusing to shake hands after the fight

Tyson Fury's brother Shane Fury spoke to Boxing Social about the recently concluded heavyweight championship bout between 'The Gypsy King' and Deontay Wilder.

He praised Deontay Wilder's mettle but wasn't impressed with his post-fight antics. He called out the American's behavior, saying:

"He [Deontay Wilder] showed a lot of heart, but barring that, not much of a man. Not much of a man. He won't even shake hands afterwards. Tyson just went to be a sportsman and shake his hand and he refused so, f**k him."

Deontay Wilder refused to reciprocate the respect shown by Tyson Fury after the trilogy bout. After an eleven-round slugfest, Fury finally managed to land a looping right hook while backing Wilder on the ropes. The thundering right hand sent Wilder crashing onto the mat and the referee soon called a stop to the contest.

In a post-fight interview with BT Sport, Tyson Fury revealed that 'The Bronze Bomber' did not want to show sportsmanship. Fury also called Wilder a "sore loser."

Shane Fury claims that his brother Tyson Fury is the best boxer in the world

Shane Fury tipped his brother as the greatest boxer in the world following his extraordinary performance against Deontay Wilder.

"I've said everything a thousand times, not really much I can say. Was up and down. He was much better, Wilder... Tyson's the man, an animal, he won't be beat, will not be beat. There's only one way to beat him, if he can't get up, but if he gets up you're still f***ed... listen he's the best in the world. Got to be at the top innit?"

