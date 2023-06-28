Brandon Moreno and Bo Nickal discuss the impact of the Mexican-born UFC champion’s famous octagon speech from 2017

Brandon Moreno and Bo Nickal recently shared a moment as they discussed the impact of the UFC flyweight champion's famous post-fight interview from 2017.

betr Combat uploaded a video of Moreno and Nickal discussing the octagon speech, and the flyweight champion reflected on the speech that saw him promise that he would eventually become a UFC champion. He mentioned that even though he made the speech after a win and it became a great moment, he ended up losing his following two bouts.

He said:

"That speech was in 2017...I won my fight against Dustin Ortiz and then I say that. But it's crazy how the life works because after that, I lose two fights in a row...You know, after that to say, 'Hey, I will be champion one day,' I lost."

The middleweight chimed in and told the Mexican-born UFC champion that he was motivated by the speech. He complimented 'The Assassin Baby' for accomplishing what he said he would after regrouping from the back-to-back losses, saying:

"Like, dude, that fired me up, man...Now here you are, freaking UFC champion and first Mexican-born UFC champion."

Moreno has come a long way since his stint on The Ultimate Fighter and is a two-time UFC flyweight champion after competing against Deiveson Figueiredo in an entertaining quadrilogy.

When is Brandon Moreno's next fight?

Brandon Moreno is set to defend his newly regained flyweight championship against a former foe, as he will fight Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event of UFC 290 on July 8.

Despite the bout being billed as their second encounter, the flyweights will technically be competing for the third time. Pantoja has gotten the better of 'The Assassin Baby' as he submitted him via rear-naked choke in the TUF: Tournament of Champions in 2016, and then earned a unanimous decision win two-years later at UFC Fight Night 129.

It will be interesting to see whether the vastly improved flyweight champion can avenge his losses to 'The Cannibal' or if the challenger will prove yet again that he has 'The Assassin Baby's number.

UFC @ufc Officially less than 2 weeks away from a STACKED #UFC290 Officially less than 2 weeks away from a STACKED #UFC290 🤩 https://t.co/MhUoLHNXB6

Poll : 0 votes