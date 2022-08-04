"It destroys everything, all at once" - Teddy Atlas breaks down Brandon Moreno's finishing sequence against Kai Kara-France at UFC 277

Brandon Moreno finishing Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 clearly caught the attention of Teddy Atlas.

On a recent episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the titular figure broke down a lot of the big events from Saturday's pay-per-view offering from the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Plus, Atlas touched on upcoming cards as well as canceled events in the world of boxing.

In regards to the body kick Moreno landed to secure interim flyweight gold, Atlas said:

"Great boxers like Micky Ward and Inoue, Mike Tyson deliver that. Canelo does it well, a lot of Mexican fighters are known for that punch, left hook to the body, to the liver... I've never seen it done with the left foot, I've got to be honest. First time I saw a great left foot to the liver but it's the same effect. It's debilitating. It destroys everything, all at once.

Teddy Atlas added:

"It was a rematch, they respected each other. In that cage....you can't just walk in there reckless...The thing that I noticed before that kick that I think was missed was there was a jab. The jab made the arms of (Kara) France go up a little. Just a little bit where it created a little space where the foot got in. So it was set up. Set up really damn well."

Watch the video below

Brandon Moreno's championship resume

The third-round stoppage on July 30 was truly a thing of beauty for Moreno. He got yet another 125 pound strap as the former lineal champ looks to regain undisputed status.

'The Assassin Baby' will next get a crack at the chance to do just that and take on a familiar foe in the process.

Brandon Moreno will next fight Deiveson Figueiredo in what would be an incredibly rare fourth fight in mixed martial arts. Never mind the fact that it's four fights specifically under the UFC banner, all of which are for a world title. The two faced off against one another in the aftermath of last weekend's co-main event clash.

Figueiredo's first fight with Moreno at UFC 256 in December 2020 was ruled a majority draw. This initial clash was a late entry for fight of the year.

The sequel bout saw Brandon Moreno capture the UFC flyweight world title belt. This came for Moreno by way of a third-round rear-naked choke at UFC 263 in June last year.

The trilogy affair between Moreno and Figueiredo saw the latter combatant re-capture the strap. This came via unanimous decision at UFC 270 in January of this year.

