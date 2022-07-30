"That makes a fighter very dangerous" - Brandon Moreno on how Kai Kara-France has changed since the last time they fought

Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France are ready to rematch tomorrow night, and Moreno sees defined changes in his opponent from their first fight. Moreno versus Kara-France is the UFC 277 pay-per-view co-headliner and goes down July 30 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

In a recent chat during the UFC 277 Weigh-In Show, 'The Assassin Baby' discussed training with James Krause in the recent camp, his work as a UFC broadcaster on the Spanish language side of things, and much more.

When asked about the biggest changes in Kara-France compared to their original fight, Brandon Moreno said:

"One hundred percent his confidence, man. He's more like brave. He has more confidence the moment when he step [in] the octagon. Trying to really finish the fight. That makes a fighter very dangerous. But, man, what can I say, man? I have the same motivations. I feel amazing right now."

Brandon Moreno continued:

"[I am] just 28 years old but I feel like I've been in this sport like so long time. So, man, I'm just ready to get that belt just because I know I'm better."

Watch the interview below:

Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France first fought one another at UFC 245 in December 2019, with Moreno winning via unanimous decision. Kara-France is looking to even up the series here this weekend and claim his first UFC title in the process.

Watch Moreno vs. Kara-France 1 below:

Brandon Moreno's road to UFC 277

Moreno is coming off a series of three straight UFC flyweight title fights against Deiveson Figueiredo.

The first fight was a majority draw at UFC 256 in December 2020 with both men putting on one of the most electrifying fights of that calendar year.

The sequel saw Moreno claim the belt and become the first ever Mexican-born champion in the company's history. He won the UFC flyweight world championship with a third-round rear-naked choke at UFC 263 in June 2021.

Watch Moreno vs. Figueiredo 2 below:

The third contest saw Figueiredo regain the gold by way of unanimous decision at UFC 270 in January this year.

'The Assassin Baby' aims to claim more gold at 125 pounds as this interim title opportunity looms closer and closer. A win would likely set up a rare fourth fight, as a title unification bout with Deiveson Figueiredo would be locked in next.

