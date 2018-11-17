Brave 18 Results: Full results from Brave Combat Federation's Brave: Bahrain event

Brave 18 came to a quick and unexpected end!

After Brave 17 took place in Pakistan, Brave Combat Federation made the jump to Bahrain for their event of November, Brave 18 - Brave: Bahrain.

Collaborating with WFCA, their event was a huge success. While several dignitaries were present at the event, the most notable representation from the world of mixed martial arts was none other than UFC's Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The event had three Championship fights from Brave in the main card, while Brave had four of the fights on the Undercard as well.

The entire event was very well received, but one of the problems from the event was with the vacant Inaugural Flyweight Championship.

The championship remained vacant at the end of the night due to Velimurad Alkhasov failing to make weight in true John Linekar fashion. It will be interesting to see if Brave manage to resolve the Flyweight situation soon.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the results each of the fights from Brave: Bahrain, the 18th event of the promotion, which turned out to be an unmitigated success with only one blemish.

Brave 18 Results - Undercard

Marko Kisic could not last out the 1st Round!

#1 Khamzat Chimiev vs. Marko Kisic

Khamzat Chimaev proved once again why he is considered to be the force of nature that he is. His opponent had been told about the fight late, and his lack of preparation shone through.

Chimaev knocked down Kisic early in the first round and kept him on the ground with consistent punches which saw Kisic not able to survive even the first round of the fight.

Result: Khamzat Chimaev defeated Marko Kisic via Knockout in the 1st Round.

#2 Cian Cowley vs. Hardeep Rai

Cian Cowley with his friend, Conor McGregor!

The battle between the two young British talents was an obvious one from beginning to end. It took place in just one round, where Cian Cowley outclassed Hardeep Rai.

Both fighters looked good to start with, but Cowley's sly but strong leg kicks dropped Rai, and then followed it up with a ground and pound of epic proportions.

Hardeep took some hammer fists and elbows but ended up giving in, and the fight had to be stopped.

Result: Cian Cowley defeated Hardeep Rai via TKO in the 1st Round

