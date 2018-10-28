Brave CF 17 Results: Full Card Results and Highlights

Brave Combat Federation's 17th event was a flying success

Brave Combat Federation's 17th event took place in Pakistan. With competitors taking part in the event from across 12 countries, the event attracted the attention of the International Mixed Martial Arts audience, making history as the first-ever Mixed Martial Arts event to be broadcast from Pakistan on such a large scale.

The large scale of the event was something that astonished the viewing audience as the show proved to be a huge success in front of a really hot crowd. With His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa as the patron of the event for the night, the entire event did much better than imagined in the beginning.

Brave CF 17 was an amazing event to behold!

Heading up the show in the main event was a firecracker of a fight between the fighter representing Brazil, Rodrigo Cavalheiro when he takes on the fighter who is representing France, Abdoul Abdouraguimov.

The co-main event was also splendid, although the fight ended up with a different result than had been expected at first.

In this article, we are going to take a look at the results for Brave Combat Federation 17.

Undercard:

#1. Abbas Khan vs. Sikander Badar (Amateur Welterweight):

Result: Abbas Khan defeated Sikander Badar to pick up the win via TKO at 14 seconds of the 1st Round.

#2. Najam Khan vs. Mohammed Wasim (Welterweight):

Result: Najam Khan defeated Mohammed Wasim via Technical Submission (Ninja Choke). This is Najam Khan's first professional victory.

#3. Haider Farman vs. Ariel Oliveros (Strawweight):

Next came the resident "Giant" Haider Farman to defend his home ground against Ariel Oliveros. By the time the first round is over, Haider looked better, but the second round started with a good takedown from Ariel. At the end of the day, nothing mattered, as with another Ninja Choke, Haider Farman picked up the win.

Result: Haider Farman defeated Ariel Oliveros via Technical Submission (Ninja Choke).

#4. John Brewin vs 'The Butcher' Ahmed Amir (Lightweight):

The fourth fight of the night was an exciting one. Ahmed Amir was consistent in his attempts at going for a submission. Unfortunately for him, Brewin was slick and quick on his feet when it counted.

Result: John Brewin defeated Ahmed Amir via TKO to stay and continue his undefeated run since becoming a professional.

#5. Yibugele vs. Zia Mashwani (Featherweight):

This fight was the most exciting of the undercard. It seemed like neither fighter could do any wrong and they were equally matched in their own opposite elements. While Yibugele dominated in the striking department, Mashwani was extremely dominant on the floor.

The fight only got more and more engrossing as it went on. A brilliant fight from both the contenders meant that they were able to put up brilliant performances. The tide changed in the third round, as Yibugele got the late Knockout, and that's all he needed.

Result: Yibugele defeated Zia Mashwani via Knockout.

