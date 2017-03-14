Brave Combat Federation 3: Battle in Brazil full fight card announced

Brave 3: Battle in Brazil has been announced to take place on March 18th, in the city of Curitiba, Brazil.

Brave Combat Federation has announced the full fight card in Brazil

Brave 3: Battle in Brazil will be the first international instalment of the Bahrain-based promotion, taking place on March 18th, in the city of Curitiba, Brazil. Curitiba is a traditional martial arts hub in Brazil, being the hometown of Chute Boxe.

The gym has presented to the world some of the legends of the sport, such as Anderson Silva, Wanderlei Silva, Maurício "Shogun" Rua, Fabrício Werdum and many others.

Lucas "Mineiro" Martins, a former UFC fighter from Chute Boxe in São Paulo, will face his long-time rival Paulo "Bananada" Gonçalves, a veteran of MMA since the time of "Vale Tudo". Paulo works closely with Anderson Silva as his training partner and ringside support.

The card also features the biggest contemporary stars of Brazilian MMA including ex-Bellator star Diego Marlon, ex-WSOF star Marcel Adur, Brazilian Fighter of the Year in 2016 Luan "Miau" Santiago, Marcos "Pirata" and Cristiano "Pequeno" Souza.

Brave has announced that the event will be the first of many Brazilian incursions for Brave. Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation was quoted as saying the following:

“Brave Combat Federation will be focusing on more events in multiple cities across Brazil. It is a guarantee that Brazil has the key resources, talent and potential to be one of our key markets. I was very serious about an aggressive expansion strategy, and the tickets had already been sold out with broadcast deals in 6 languages already set."

Brave 3: Battle in Brazil will take place at the Max Rosenaman Arena, with a capacity of 5,000 fans in São José dos Pinhais, Curitiba Metropolitan Area.

One of the other remarkable aspects of the evening will be the presence of Frankie Edgar as the guest colour commentator.

The former UFC Lightweight Champion and two-time Featherweight contender Frankie “The Answer” Edgar is a long-time partner of KHK MMA and a friend of Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al-Khalifa, founder and leader of KHK and Brave Combat Federation.

Brave 3 will feature an Indian Mixed Martial Artist for the first time in Brazil. Pawan Maan Singh has made it to the preliminary card of the event. Pawan was the first Indian athlete to win belts in two different weight classes on the national circuit.

Pawan Maan Singh was the former welterweight and lightweight champion. James Pou, 28, will defend his undefeated career record against the much experienced Indian fighter. The American has three wins in three fights, with a knockout, a finish and a decision. James is currently training at the San Diego Combat Academy.

Here’s the Brave 3: Battle in Brazil’s official fight card:

- Main event - Featherweight (66kg): Lucas "Mineiro" Martins vs Paulo "Bananada" Gonçalves

- Co-main event - Welterweight (77kg): Thiago "Monstro" Martins vs Carlston "Moçambique" Harris

- Middleweight (84kg): Jeremy "Pitbull" Smith vs Marcos "Pirata"

- Lightweight (70.3kg): Ivan "Choko" Castillo vs Luan "Miau" Santiago

- Featherweight (66kg): Nate "The Train" Landewhr vs Julio César "Morceguinho" Neves

- Featherweight (66kg): Felipe Efrain vs Walel Watson

- Featherweight (66kg): Ivan "Niño Demoledor" Lopez vs Marcel Adur

- Bantamweight (61.2kg): Rodrigo Bontorin vsJon Olivar Jr

- Bantamweight (61.2kg): Cristiano "Pequeno" Souza vs Cristian "El Taylon" Quiñonez

- Lightweight (70.3kg): James Pou vs Pawan Maan Singh

- Featherweight (66kg): Bruno Roverso vs Max Lima

- Featherweight (66kg): Fabian Galván vs William Lima

