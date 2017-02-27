MMA News: Pawan Maan Singh to Battle James Pou from USA at Brave 3 in Brazil

Former SFL welterweight and lightweight champion Pawan Maan Singh will be the first Indian MMA fighter to fight in a promotion at Brazil

by Press Release News 27 Feb 2017, 15:59 IST

Pawan Maan Singh

Brave Combat Federation has announced that their latest Indian prospect, Pawan Maan Singh (4-1-0) will compete at Brave 3: Battle in Brazil. The veteran Indian fighter will step in for his first International bout at the Brave event in Brazil.

The organisation confirmed on Friday that the Indian knockout artist will go against James Pou from The United States of America on the preliminary card of the event in Curitiba.

Pawan was one of the top fighters in the Super Fight League. He was the first local athlete to win belts in two different weight classes on the national circuit. Pawan Maan Singh was the former Super Fight League welterweight and lightweight champion.

Currently, Pawan Maan Singh is riding a series of three straight wins in his professional career. Apart from his exploits in the cage, Pawan is also active in Professional Boxing grabbing headlines in Indian media. He is mostly noted for his explosive knockout ability.

