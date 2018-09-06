Brave Combat Federation and Mercury Sports Entertainment brings multi-city MMA League to India

Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation at the announcement press conference

Brave Combat Federation and Mercury Sports Entertainment bring 70 Million USD ‘Brave CF’ League to India

~A multi-city MMA league led by Bahraini Prince in association with Indian Company to improve homegrown talent~

Mumbai, 6th September, 2018: With a vision to cement MMA’s position as a mainstream sport in India, Asia’s largest mixed martial arts organization, Brave Combat Federation today announced ‘Brave CF’- a multi-city MMA league in association with Mercury Sports Entertainment. The association between Brave Combat Federation and Mercury Sports Entertainment is a half a million USD deal that promises to establish itself as a prime international MMA property in India.

The announcement was made with the signing of an MOU between Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation and Akbar Rasheed & Vamshi Raju from Mercury Sports Entertainment along with Aditya Ps, President of All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF) in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Commencing from December 21 st 2018, the league will be held across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Kolkata, Chennai and Nagaland.

Besides providing a platform to the Indian mixed martial artists to compete and hone their talent, the partnership will further expand to verticals such as the first of its kind Reality TV show, Gyms, Merchandise and Nutrition. Additionally through the signing of this MOU, Mercury Sports Entertainment aims at strengthening relations to develop cultural, economic and investment opportunities between the two nations.

The reality show is slated to launch mid next year and will host auditions to find talent from the smaller towns in India. The show aims to polish them to then fight on the national and then International level. The fighters from the reality TV show are then drafted into auctions, for franchise teams from the major cities.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa (right) along with Akbar Rasheed, Promoter of Mercury Sports Entertainment

Commenting on the association with Mercury Sports Entertainment, Mohammed Shahid, CEO & President of Brave Combat Federation said, “We are delighted to announce the partnership. MMA is a niche sport in India and the fastest growing combat sport in the world. Through this association, our aim is to provide a platform that helps build the future of aspiring martial artists.”

Also commenting on the association, Akbar Rasheed, Promoter of Mercury Sports Entertainment said, “‘Getting Brave CF to India has been a long term dream, we are thankful to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa (Founder of Brave Combat Federation) for his support. We are looking at making the sport more accessible as we see a lot of potential and hope for a long-standing association with the league,”

“MMA is fast gaining mileage on the global platform and it was about time to bring the sport to India. Through this league, we aim to bring out the hidden talents from parts of India,” said Aditya Ps- President of AIMMAF.

“India is going to see a new meaning to entertainment and sports with Brave! MMA is all about endurance, skill and discipline, that our youth needs to embrace,” commented Vamshi Raju, Promoter of Mercury Sports Entertainment.

ABOUT BRAVE CF

Brave Combat Federation is the largest mixed martial arts organization in Asia, having hosted events in Bahrain, Brazil, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Mexico, Morocco, Indonesia, Jordan, India and Kazakhstan. The promotion is yet to host events in Colombia, UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and South Africa in the coming months of 2018.

