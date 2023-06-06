Billy Quarantillo has established himself as one of the most entertaining contenders in the featherweight division since making his UFC debut in late 2019. Following his recent loss, the Tampa native is aiming to get back into the winner's column next time out when he collides with 28-fight veteran Damon Jackson.

After pushing a relentless pace in his most recent fight, the 34-year-old was caught with a wonderfully timed knee by Edson Barboza which handed him his first knockout loss in the octagon. The Brazilian secured his top-15 spot and has forced Billy 'Q' to have to find a different way into the 145 lbs rankings.

As announced earlier today on social media, Billy Quarantillo and Damon Jackson will meet in the octagon on August 5 in a brilliant bout that has all the ingredients of claiming fight-of-the-night honors.

Both men are coming off a loss and are desperate to get back to winning ways and make a push towards earning a number next to their name.

'Action' was on a four-fight win streak before suffering a knockout loss to Dan Ige last time out. The rangy featherweight scored decision wins over Charles Rosa and Daniel Argueta, alongside stoppage victories over Kamuela Kirk and Pat Sabatini during his run of wins.

As both men are highly capable of finding a finish wherever the fight takes place, this one could produce something special for the viewers. Claiming a combined 32 stoppages throughout their careers, this matchup is one to look forward to on August 5.

Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson and other confirmed fights for UFC Nashville

While Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson could be a real barnburner, there are a number of other confirmed matchups for UFC Nashville that have the potential to steal the show in two months' time.

The event will host a huge matchup in the women's strawweight division which will see fan-favorite Tatiana Suarez take on her biggest test to date in the form of Virna Jandiroba.

Two light heavyweight bouts will also take center stage when UFC Nashville gets underway. Tanner Boser likely has one final chance to find a win inside the octagon before his possible release in a brawl against Aleksa Camur, and a heavy-hitting affair between Dustin Jacoby and Kennedy Nzechukwu will be on display.

Alongside those mentioned, Said Nurmagomedov will face the returning Kyler Phillips and Ode Osbourne looks to put together a winning streak in a fight against Asu Almabaev.

