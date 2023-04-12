Breaking: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja flyweight title bout official for UFC 290

Following his huge win in the title unification bout earlier this year, Brandon Moreno has his next assignment. He will be putting his flyweight throne on the line in a highly-anticipated rematch against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290.

'The Assassin Baby' has been embroiled in one of the best feuds in the promotion's history over the past two and a half years. Excluding an interim title clash against Kai Kara-France in between, the Mexican and Deiveson Figueiredo have fought a record four times inside the octagon dating back to December 2020.

As announced by ESPN MMA on social media earlier today, Brandon Moreno will be putting his rivalry with 'Figgy' aside when he puts his title on the line against another Brazilian, this time in the form of Alexandre Pantoja.

"A flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja is set for UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell confirmed."

ESPN MMA @espnmma



The instagram account A flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja is set for UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell confirmed to @marcraimondimma.The instagram account freak.mma/IG first reported the news. A flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja is set for UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell confirmed to @marcraimondimma.The instagram account freak.mma/IG first reported the news. https://t.co/Gp5bB2bPIe

Pantoja has rallied toward a title shot after winning each of his last three outings. His two most recent viewings ended in impressive submission victories. Back-to-back wins over Manel Kape, Brandon Royval, and Alex Perez were rightfully enough to put the South American in title contention.

This isn't the first time 'The Cannibal' and Moreno have met in the cage, as this will surprisingly be their third fight together. The pair met once during their time on The Ultimate Fighter, where the now-flyweight champion fell to a submission defeat.

Their subsequent bout saw Alexandre Pantoja once again come out on top. This time, it was via a unanimous decision when they collided on the UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Maia undercard in 2018.

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja and other fights at UFC 290

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja is worthy of headlining a huge UFC event. But with the confirmed and rumored bouts set to take place during International Fight Week, it looks unlikely to be the main event.

Another scheduled title matchup has been scheduled for UFC 290. Alexander Volkanovski is going back down to featherweight to put his title on the line against the always-entertaining Yair Rodriguez.

Although it hasn't been confirmed, rumors are suggesting that Jon Jones will be making his first defense of the heavyweight crown against Stipe Miocic. This would, without a doubt, be the headliner on July 8 should the fight be made official.

Poll : 0 votes