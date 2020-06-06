BREAKING: Jorge Masvidal asks for his UFC release

Jorge Masvidal has called out the UFC management, including President Dana White.

Is Gamebred on his way out of the promotion and following Jon Jones' footsteps?

Jorge Masvidal (left) with The Rock

In a shocking turn of recent events, UFC's Welterweight sensation, Jorge Masvidal, has asked for his release from the promotion. The reigning and inaugural BMF Champion has decided to take a page from Jon Jones' playbook.

Masvidal took to social media and accused the UFC of paying their fighters the amount that they rightfully deserve. In a series of tweets, Masvidal wrote that he wants to leave the promotion if they consider him to be unworthy of the paycheck that he deserves.

Jorge Masvidal asks for UFC release

It looks like reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones isn't the only fighter who has accused the promotion of underpaying their fighters, as BMF Champion, Jorge Masvidal has entered the scenario in asking for his release from the UFC, due to less pay.

Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Masvidal revealed that the UFC seemingly asked him to fight for half of what he made in his last bout in the promotion, solely due to his opponent being incapable of drawing attendance. The BMF Champ further put the promotion on notice and called the management out for buying an island, in reference to the UFC Fight Island.

Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans #theawakening — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

'Gamebred' further accused Dana White, who also responded by claiming that if any of the fighters aren't willing to fight, then they shouldn't be fighting.

50% of the revenue. I don’t get paid on the hot dog you sell in the arena or the logo on the cage. I’ve never made a dollar on a ticket you sell. I get punched in the face for a living and even I know the pandemic or what’s left of it has nothing to do with it — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Advertisement

Masvidal finally wrote that he currently isn't under an independent contract which would allow him to compete somewhere else. Hence, the BMF Champion asked for his release, so he could compete for a different promotion and prove his worth to the UFC.

I’m not an independent contractor if I can’t go anywhere else to make a living. Let me go and let me see if I’m worth it @espn #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Masvidal isn't the only big-name in the UFC who has asked for his release from the promotion as reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, also wanted to get out of his contract as he claimed that the UFC has reportedly refused to increase his pay.

'Gamebred' last competed at UFC 244 when he defeated Nate Diaz via doctor stoppage in order to win the BMF Championship. 2019 was arguably the biggest year for Masvidal, as the welterweight star defeated Ben Askren within 5 seconds of their fight, in what was the quickest knockout in UFC history.

Will Masvidal end up leaving the UFC?

As of now, it remains to be seen if this is indeed the end of Jorge Masvidal's run with the UFC or not. The promotion, of course, wouldn't want to get rid of one of their biggest names on the roster, however, it also remains to be noted if Masvidal's demands are being met by the UFC or not.