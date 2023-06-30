BREAKING: Juliana Miller vs Luana Santos set for UFC Vegas 78 in August

It appears as though two women's flyweight prospects are set to clash as Juliana Miller will takes on Luana Santos at UFC Vegas 78, which is scheduled to take place at the Apex on August 12.

According to MMA journalist Marcel Dorf, the bout has been added to the Fight Night event on August 12.

Miller will welcome Santos to the promotion as she looks to bouce back from her loss to Veronica Hardy at UFC 286 this past March. 'Killer' earned her UFC contract after winning season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter. All three judges scored the bout 30-27, so she will be motivated to turn things around as the loss made her 1-1 inside the octagon.

During her stint on TUF, 'Killer' was impressive as she avenged a previous loss to Claire Guthrie via unanimous decision, submitted Kaytlin Neil in the semi-finals, and earned a third-round TKO win over Brogan Walker on the finale.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, will be making her promotional debut following a successful stint in LFA. She is currently riding a two-fight winning streak that includes a unanimous decision win over Waleska Sousa and a first-round submission win over Bartira Rodrigues this past March.

It will be interesting to see what transpires as both fighters have a lot to prove and could change the trajectories of their respective careers with an impressive win. Juliana Miller can make a statement that she is still capable of competing in the UFC. Meanwhile, Luana Santos can immediately make her presence felt by defeating a former TUF winner in her debut.

Women's MMA Rankings @WMMARankings



Coached by Julianna Pena, the “Killer” ran through the competition to to win the series.



Can she prove a threat in UFC’s fast-growing flyweight division?



#UFC #MMA Juliana Miller returns for the first time since winning TUF 30 at #UFC 286 next week vs. Veronica Macedo.Coached by Julianna Pena, the “Killer” ran through the competition to to win the series.Can she prove a threat in UFC’s fast-growing flyweight division? Juliana Miller returns for the first time since winning TUF 30 at #UFC286 next week vs. Veronica Macedo.Coached by Julianna Pena, the “Killer” ran through the competition to to win the series.Can she prove a threat in UFC’s fast-growing flyweight division?#UFC #MMA https://t.co/iOyySG9FJG

