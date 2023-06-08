Breaking: Light heavyweight banger between Ovince Saint Preux and Ion Cutelaba at UFC Nashville

Following his ground-and-pound win over Tanner Boser last time out, Ion Cutelaba is looking to put a string of wins together and will get that chance at UFC Nashville. The controversial light heavyweight will collide with veteran Ovince Saint Preux on August 5 in a bout that will most likely not need the judges' scorecards.

'The Hulk' managed to cut his horrible run of form in his most recent outing and avoided being cut by the UFC with a huge TKO victory. Prior to the win, the Moldovan had suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats in each of his last three bouts to the likes of Johnny Walker, Ryan Spann, and Kennedy Nzechukwu.

As announced on social media earlier today, UFC Nashville on August 5 has added a great light heavyweight matchup to its lineup as Ovince Saint Preux and Ion Cutelaba are set to lock horns.

Despite having 29 fights under his belt in the sport, Cutelaba is the far more inexperienced fighter heading into this bout. Saint Preux has been competing professionally for a decade and a half and has stepped into an MMA cage a staggering 43 times.

Having fought in both the UFC and Strikeforce, 'OSP' has shared the floor with some of the greatest fighters to ever strap on the gloves. The brawler has two wins over Shogun Rua, but the most impressive opponent he has competed against is Jon Jones in a clash he lost by decision.

Both Saint Preux and Cutelaba currently sit outside the top 15 at light heavyweight and will be hoping an impressive win forces them into the rankings alongside some of the very best fighters in the world.

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ion Cutelaba and other fights at UFC Nashville on August 5

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ion Cutelaba is a great addition to the UFC Nashville fight card, but what else will be on display once August 5 rolls around?

A huge flyweight affair between two title hopefuls in Tagir Ulanbekov and Jake Hadley will have viewers engaged from the opening bell, while a knockout can be expected in the hard-hitting meeting between Dustin Jacoby and Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Also on the card, Ignacio Bahamondes looks to keep his winning streak alive in an extremely tough outing against Ludovit Klein, and Billy Quarantillo and Damon Jackson will look to steal the show in two months' time.

