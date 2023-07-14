BREAKING: Retired UFC Hall of Famer considering return to martial arts after George St-Pierre's request

It appears as though another UFC Hall of Fame could possibly be following Georges St-Pierre and return to competition.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently revealed on his YouTube channel that St-Pierre asked him to join him on the upcoming grapping event on December 14. He mentioned that he wouldn't be grappling against the former welterweight king, but the two would be helping each other prepare.

The Hall of Famers fought in the main event of UFC 217, which took place at Madison Square Garden in 2017. In what ended up being the Canadian's final bout, he submitted the former TUF winner via rear-naked choke in the fourth round to become the new middleweight champion after a 4-year layoff.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit | Michael Bisping says that Georges St. Pierre has asked him to compete on the Fight Pass Invitational card he is grappling on in December (NOT against GSP).



GSP has offered to help train Bisping alongside John Danaher at his gym in Austin, Texas.



Bisping says he’s… | Michael Bisping says that Georges St. Pierre has asked him to compete on the Fight Pass Invitational card he is grappling on in December (NOT against GSP).GSP has offered to help train Bisping alongside John Danaher at his gym in Austin, Texas.Bisping says he’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Bisping hasn't agreed to the proposal yet, but noted that he is taking it under consideration. 'GSP' has already expressed interest in competing against another well known UFC star. Since annoncing his return to competition, he has named fighters such as the Diaz brothers, Kamaru Usman, and Colby Covington as potential opponents for his grappling match.

With that in mind, 'The Count' could likely do the same in order to maximize the level of interest among MMA fans to tune into the event. If he does committ to the event, he could possibly grapple against a current or former fighter like Glover Teixeira has recently did.

It will be interesting to see whether Michael Bisping takes Georges St-Pierre up on his offer and who the UFC will match both Hall of Famers up with in their foray into grappling.