Breaking: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje looks increasingly likely as promotion closes in on location for UFC 249

There's finally something to look forward to amid the grim situation we've all been living in.

UFC officials are hoping to finalize the location for its April 18 show in the coming days.

Gaethje and Ferguson

We're relieved to announce that there is finally some good news for fight fans around the globe. There's finally something to look forward to amid the grim situation we've all been living in due to the unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani has reported that UFC officials are hoping to finalize the location for its April 18 show in the coming days. There's a new main event that is set to be announced soon between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Although the location of the event remains a mystery, the promotion is apparently close to locking in on a place near the west coast of the United States.

Per Helwani, an offer has been made by the UFC to Ferguson for fighting Gaethje. But 'El Cucuy' told ESPN that he would only consider the offer if the UFC confirms a safe location to hold the event. Now that the location is all but confirmed, the chances of the fight going down looks very likely.

The promotion's president Dana White had promised that no matter what, the show must go on. White had assured that UFC 249, which has been the most eagerly awaited pay-per-view of 2020, will not be re-scheduled like the other events that got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the promotion.

Ferguson was originally scheduled to face the reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov but the latter was forced to pull out of the event due to a flight ban in his native country, Russia. This left the main event in jeopardy. Since then, the promotion has been trying to get a replacement for the undefeated Dagestani and Gaethje looks like the man set to replace him.