Breaking: UFC Nashville fight card gets two huge additions

It appears as though the upcoming UFC Nashville fight card will be receving two huge additions.

According to TSN MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, Tatiana Suarez will be now be fighting former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in the co-main event. Intially, Virna Jandiroba was scheduled to fight Suarez, but she was forced to withdraw from the event. It's unclear why she was removed, but the new co-main event will surely receive plenty of attention because of what could be at stake for the winner.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter It looks like Virna Jandiroba is out of the Tatiana Suarez matchup.



Suarez will now face Jessica Andrade on August 5th in Nashville per a release.



Suarez will look to add a win over another former champion to her already impressive resume. During her tenure with the promotion, she has earned a knockout win over former strawweight champion Carla Esparza and a submission win over reigning women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

A welterweight bout between Carlston Harris and Jeremiah Wells has also been added to the event. Harris is coming off his unanimous decision win over Jared Gooden this past March after receiving 30-27 on all three judges' scorecards.

Wells, on the other hand, is currently riding an impressive 6-fight winning streak dating back to 2019. He has looked great since making his octagon debut in 2021 as three of his 4 wins have come via stoppage. He defeated Warlley Alves and former TUF winner Court McGee via knockout, and submitted Mike Mathetha via rear-naked choke.

In addition to Tatiana Suarez vs. Jessica Andrade and Carlston Harris vs. Jeremiah Wells, other bouts on the UFC Nashville card include Tanner Boser vs, Aleksa Camur, Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson, and Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Jake Hadley.

