Brock Lesnar News: Junior Dos Santos questions about the drawing power of 'The Beast'

Junior Dos Santos had quite a few questions about Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Junior Dos Santos had some genuine questions regarding 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar's drawing power.

Following his victory over Tai Tuivasa, in the post-fight presser, Junior Dos Santos talked about his wish to face Daniel Cormier (H/T MMA Fighting).

However, he expressed his disappointment that it was not happening, and while saying this revealed his doubts regarding the drawing power of Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC Fight Night 142, Junior Dos Santos came away with the impressive win over Tai Tuivasa. He managed to get the win after knocking his opponent out following a ground and pound in the 2nd round at 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

Brock Lesnar and Junior Dos Santos had been set to face each other in The Ultimate Fighter, but the fight never came about.

The heart of the matter

During the post-fight presser, Junior Dos Santos talked about how he wanted to face Daniel Cormier. However, he said that he knew that could not happen because, for reasons beyond JDS' comprehension, Cormier was facing Brock Lesnar instead.

“He’s an amazing athlete. He’s doing some amazing things in his career. I think it would be very good for me — actually for anyone — to fight someone like him. I don’t know what’s happening right now. I think he wants to fight Brock Lesnar or something, it doesn’t make any sense for me. I don’t really care. If the UFC wants to make that happen, that’s fine.”

He then went on to say that while he knew that Brock Lesnar sold, he could not understand why the big man had such drawing power.

He said that Lesnar was nothing more than a big guy who said stupid things and admitted to being baffled about his drawing power.

"Somehow, Brock Lesnar sells. Somehow they want to see him fighting. I don’t know why. Why? Because he says stupid things? Because he’s a big guy who says stupid things? It doesn’t really make much sense for me."

He also questioned Lesnar's credentials for getting the Cormier fight, saying that Lesnar did not have the record and had been removed by USADA.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar is possibly set to face Daniel Cormier at UFC 235 before Cormier finally retires from the UFC. However, due to complications in WWE, the fight may still not be happening.

You can see the entire UFC Adelaide post-fight presser for Junior Dos Santos here:

