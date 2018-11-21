Brock Lesnar News: Paul Heyman reveals real conditions for Brock Lesnar's UFC return

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

What's the story?

It's an open secret that Brock Lesnar wants a return to the UFC and a match against UFC Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier. Now, Paul Heyman, Lesnar's manager and advocate, has revealed what it would take for Lesnar to return to the UFC ring.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar lost the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam earlier this year, and many expected him to leave the WWE for good, as there were rumors that The Beast would go back to the UFC.

Lesnar won the Universal championship once again at Crown Jewel PPV, when he defeated Braun Strowman for the vacant title, which was relinquished by Roman Reigns. He is set to face Strowman once again at Royal Rumble if Strowman wins his match against Baron Corbin at TLC.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with TMZ, Heyman spoke about the Cormier vs Lesnar match in the UFC, and said that The Beast would be interested in a match if the money was right and if Cormier put his title on the line.

Heyman said, “As long as Daniel Cormier has the balls to step into the Octagon and put his title up against Brock Lesnar and UFC comes up with the money for Brock Lesnar, I don’t see anything that would keep Brock Lesnar from taking the fight."

Earlier this week, UFC President Dana White, in an interview with TMZ, said that he is unsure of the Cormier vs Lesnar match happening. White revealed that Cormier's team wants him to retire right away, while Cormier has said that he would like a match with Lesnar, and retire next year, when he turns 40.

What's next?

Lesnar is not scheduled for a WWE appearance anytime soon, but we may see him at Royal Rumble, where the title could change hands.