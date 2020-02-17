Brok Weaver opens up about his win and the illegal knee at UFC Rio Rancho

Kazula Vargas illegally knees Brok Weaver

Despite starting his promotional journey in UFC with a win, Brok Weaver is not happy with how things went down on his debut fight on Saturday night.

Going up against Kazula Vargas at UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Weaver clinched an unexpected MMA win as his opponent was disqualified on the basis of an illegal knee. Dissatisfied with the ending of the bout, Weaver shared his feelings about the fight in the post-event media conference.

Brok Weaver: Where I'm from, nothing is illegal

Having dominated the entire fight, the win was almost in Vargas' pocket when he took Weaver down towards the end of the first round. However, an obvious and brutal illegal knee to the face made sure that the tables were suddenly and most unexpectedly turned.

The knee knocked Weaver out, but disqualified Vargas at the same time. However, Weaver himself is seeing things differently.

"I don’t care. Where I’m from, nothing is illegal. It’s a loss in my book. He came in swinging. I knew he would come in trying to rush me because I usually rush everyone. If I was him, I would have done the same thing – get a fast start on the fast guy."

Being the sportsperson he is, Weaver even insisted on a rematch when asked about what he plans to do next. He believes the knee was not intentional on Vargas' part, and is sure that it all happened "in the heat of the moment".

Weaver is definitely hot happy to win this way on his debut, and is willing to give it another go.

"We can run it back. I told him that. I don’t know him, but he’s a Christ follower, so I figure he didn’t do that with intent. I hate to get a victory like this, especially for my debut. I felt comfortable. (My) weight cut was perfect. I felt great. I had fun tonight. I can’t wait to be back. Anything can happen in this sport."

Credit to MMA Junkie for the quotes.