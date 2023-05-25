The strange interaction between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury has captured the headlines and garnered a large amount of attention in the combat sports world. After the Brit's most recent comments, a UFC athlete has shared his views on the situation and disputed the boxer's claims of being the 'baddest man on the planet'.

Earning his way into the UFC after winning the 29th season of TUF, 'The Butcher' has had a great time inside the octagon thus far, winning three of his four outings. The striker has impressed thus far in his career but may have had his biggest showing last time out when he scored a 14-second finish of Gabe Green.

In a post on social media, Bryan Battle weighed in on the Fury/Jones feud by insisting that the boxer can't call himself the best in the world if he isn't interested in a real fight, saying:

"You can't talk about how you're the baddest man on the planet while simultaneously being afraid of another dude manhandling you. Stand up and punch after you defend a takedown."

Bryan Battle @BryanBattle10 stand up and punch after you defend a takedown bro twitter.com/mmafighting/st… MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Tyson Fury answers Dana White’s Jon Jones offer, insists on boxing match: ‘I don’t roll round the floor, I stand up and punch’ mmafighting.com/2023/5/25/2373… Tyson Fury answers Dana White’s Jon Jones offer, insists on boxing match: ‘I don’t roll round the floor, I stand up and punch’ mmafighting.com/2023/5/25/2373… https://t.co/9sf6aG1hOM You can’t talk about how your the baddest man on the planet while simultaneously being afraid of another dude manhandling youstand up and punch after you defend a takedown bro You can’t talk about how your the baddest man on the planet while simultaneously being afraid of another dude manhandling you 😑 stand up and punch after you defend a takedown bro 😂😂😂 twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

Both Jon Jones and Tyson Fury seem content with facing one another, but they would like the fight to take place in their respective sports. 'Bones' still has a long-term contract with the UFC and would only be able to compete against 'The Gypsy King' in the squared circle if Dana White gave him his blessing.

The Mancunian is currently without a fight and is waiting on talks with Oleksandr Usyk to progress before he makes his return to the ring. Alongside his rumored next bout, the legend has been linked with a potential clash against Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury's recent comments aimed at Jon Jones

In the midst of their verbal exchange online, Fury told Jon Jones if he wanted to fight it would have to be in the boxing ring as he has no interest in grappling, saying:

"I don't roll around the floor, I stand up and punch".

Dana White has given his opinion on the matter and claimed he would be interested in promoting a fight between the two if the boxer is interested in competing inside the octagon.

Though keen on the matchup, Tyson Fury would only entertain a fight against the UFC Hall-of-Famer if it was under his agreed-upon ruleset.

Poll : 0 votes