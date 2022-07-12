Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is over and done and wants to move on from ‘Reug Reug’ fight

Multiple-time jiu jitsu world champion Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is looking for a clean slate. He recently told SCMP that he is over and done with a potential showdown with ‘Reug Reug’ after suffering a streak of cancelations since the beginning of the year.

The Brazilian grappler was recently scheduled to make his MMA debut against ’Reug Reug' Oumar Kane this past May at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, but was canceled for the third time due to an unknown injury. The Asian martial arts organization did their best to provide a late replacement to take Kane’s place but found no success.

Due to ‘Reug Reug’s’ blunder, Almeida had to wait two weeks in Singapore to compete at ONE 158, with a ready opponent.

SCMP asked the 17-time jiu jitsu world champion if he would consider a matchup with ‘Reug Reug’ again, Buchecha candidly answered:

“No man, I'm over that. I hope I can fight really soon, maybe in August, I'll step up in the cage again. So that's a huge card coming up on August 27.

"First Amazon Prime card, this is going to be a huge one. And I don't want to like, get opponents that might, something happened and they had to change the fight. So, like it happened a lot of times with ’Reug Reug’, so I don't want to take the risk to have that happen again, you know.”

Marcus Almeida had made it known previously that he’s itching to return to the Circle. What better moment than right now at ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II!

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida moves past ‘Reug Reug’ to fight Kirill Grishenko at ONE 161

ONE Championship recently confirmed a heavyweight bout between Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida and Kirill Grishenko at ONE 161 on US primetime.

In a surprising turn of events, Almeida will be performing on one of the hottest cards of the year to fight former world title challenger, Kirill Grishenko.

With only one loss in his career against ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, the Belarusian powerhouse will be Almeida's toughest challenge yet.

The submission specialist is on a 3-fight win streak looking to capture his fourth at ONE 161. After a convincing shut-out performance against Simon Carson at ONE 158, Buchecha enters the heavyweight bout with some momentum.

However, there are two likely scenarios that could play out - either a knockout victory by Grishenko or a submission win by Buchecha. Fans will have to tune in on Friday, August 26, to find out.

