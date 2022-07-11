Watch: Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida flips BJJ training partner on his head and into half guard

To say that Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is a wizard in grappling would be an understatement. The 17-time grappling world champion has found tremendous success in both Gi and No Gi grappling tournaments around the world and has beaten the best of the best the sport has to offer.

Now that he has transitioned into MMA and is fighting at heavyweight in ONE Championship, 'Buchecha' is bringing his grappling wizardry inside the circle.

What's become a sort of calling card for Almeida is the fact that his top game is just as dangerous as his attacks off his back. Speaking of attacks, ONE Championship recently posted a video of the grappling icon flipping his BJJ sparring partner over his head and into half guard.

Fighting in Gi, Almeida's insane sweeping sequence started with him grabbing one of his opponent's sleeves. Once he has a tight grip on the end of the sleeve, Almeida traps the arm in-between his opponent's legs.

Since his opponent is already in a compromised position, Almeida just needs to stand up, pull the arm and flip the person over. He then lands on top of him to complete the sweep.

Watch the sequence here:

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida returns to the circle at ONE 161 against Kirill Grishenko

After utterly dismantling his first three opponents in ONE Championship, Almeida will return to face his most high-profile opponent yet, former interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko.

On the heels of ONE's landmark deal with Amazon Prime Video, the US audience will finally get to see ONE athletes in action at primetime. The first event of this multi-year deal, ONE 161, will be packed with the best of the best that the Asian organization has to offer.

Aside from the ONE world champions present on the card, including Adriano Moraes, Nong-O Gaiyanghado, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, fans will also see the return of 'Buchecha', arguably the most accomplished grappler in MMA today.

Against the 17-time grappling world champion will be Grishenko, a former interim heavyweight world title contender. Grishenko is quite similar to Almeida's previous opponents in that he is a striking-based fighter.

The onus is on him to come up with something else to surprise Almeida and hopefully negate his unstoppable grappling attacks.

