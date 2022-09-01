“Not just a grappler” - ‘Buchecha’ feels he has earned his respect as an MMA fighter

Going into his fourth appearance inside the circle, many said that Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida was in for the toughest test of his career against former interim heavyweight title challenger Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1. Almeida passed that test with flying colors after submitting the Belarusian behemoth in just 64 seconds with a beautiful heel hook submission.

With four straight first-round stoppages in his MMA career thus far, ‘Buchecha’ has looked practically unstoppable. It was a statement victory for the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion. Speaking to ONE Championship following his impressive victory, Almeida felt that the win would make people see him as not just a grappler, but as an MMA fighter:

“I have just gotten my fourth victory, and now people [will] start respecting me. Because a lot of people have said, ‘Oh, let's see when he fights.’ People have always doubted me. ‘Yeah, let's see the next guy. Let's see the next guy.’ I’ve fought the toughest guys in the division already, and I got the job done. Now I think people will start to respect me as an MMA fighter, not just as a grappler.”

Almeida continued to discuss his evolution as a mixed martial artist, saying:

“They saw that I can take a punch. I can punch back. I can kick. So I think that's all about being an MMA fighter, and I'm proving that I am one. I'm here for a long time. I'm here to stay.”

‘Buchecha’ silenced his doubters with a lighting fast submission victory at ONE on Prime Video 1

Even after racking up four quick and incredibly impressive victories, ‘Buchecha’ has been both humble and patient in his development. Opting to take things slowly rather than take the fast track to a potential heavyweight title opportunity has served Almeida well. After his ONE on Prime Video 1 performance, it could be time to admit that ‘Buchecha’ is perhaps among the promotion's best heavyweights.

Continuing his conversation with ONE Championship, Almeida believes that his latest victory has earned him respect across the globe:

“They gave me tough tests, and I got it, and I did it. So I think now people are not doubting me anymore, me as an MMA fighter. I guess I'm earning the respect of the MMA world, not just fighters in my division but the whole world.”

With Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin's ONE heavyweight world championship unification bout put on hold, Almeida could have some more time to build up his resume and challenge the undisputed world champion from that fight.

Watch 'Buchecha's' interview after his win over Kirill Grishenko:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak