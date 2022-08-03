“We’re coming on US soil with 100 percent strength” - ‘Buchecha’ pumped for potential first ONE event in US

Brazilian grappling legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has competed in BJJ and trained in North America for years now, and he’s happy that ONE Championship is coming closer to the place he calls home very soon.

ONE Champonship and Amazon Prime Video Sports entered into a monumental partnership earlier this year. The deal will see the streaming giant broadcast at least 12 live events in U.S. primetime for the duration of the agreement.

The two companies recently held a joint press conference in Los Angeles to officially launch their partnership. During the event, ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin bared the promotion’s plans of holding its first event in North America by 2023.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Almeida shared his excitement about competing in the first of many cards in U.S. primetime and the possibility of seeing events held on U.S. soil.

“It’s going to be huge for the U.S. and for the fans here. I think it’s going to be a huge step up for the fighters, the organization, and everything. And of course, we’re coming on U.S. soil with 100 percent strength.”

'Buchecha' returns to the ONE circle at ONE on Prime Video 1

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will be part of history as ONE Championship makes its debut on Prime Video with ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

The Brazilian legend will look to continue his rampage in ONE Championship's heavyweight division, where he is currently 3-0. The American Top Team representative will face his toughest test yet when he goes up against former world title challenger Kirill Grishenko.

Grishenko boasts a 5-1 professional record, which includes three knockouts and one submission. The Belarusian behemoth collected back-to-back victories in the Circle upon his arrival on the global stage last year. He earned a spot opposite Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE interim heavyweight world title earlier this year.

After absorbing his first career loss in the main event showdown, Grishenko will no doubt be fired up to get back on the winning track once again. Expect an intense heavyweight matchup when these two giants collide on U.S. primetime on August 26th.

