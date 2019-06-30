Cage Warriors 106 Results: Violent main event ends in no-contest, new champion crowned

Cage Warriors 106

Cage Warriors 106: Night of Champions certainly lived up to expectations as fans were treated to an action-packed fight night in the Hammersmith Apollo. The stacked card boasted six title fights.

Plenty of Cage Warriors alumni were also in attendance, including veteran Dan Hardy, UFC bantamweight Nathaniel Wood and new UFC signing Jack Shore.

The main event saw Ross 'Hitman' Houston take on Nicolas 'Lokomotivo' Dalby in a welterweight title clash. Houston opened up a nasty cut on the former UFC star with a vicious elbow early on in the fight. Dalby bounced back with successive strikes, breaking the Scot's nose in the second round.

The cage floor quickly turned into a bloody quagmire in scenes straight out of Game of Thrones. Both fighters were unable to maintain any grip on the slippery surface and Marc Goddard was left with no other choice but to call off the fight on medical grounds. The unification bout was officially declared a no-contest as the fight had not gone three rounds.

Rising star Jai Herbert finished fellow UK prospect Jack Grant to claim the Cage Warriors Lightweight belt in the co-main event. After Grant found some success on the ground in the first round, Herbert timed his strikes to perfection and began to find his range.

Herbert unloaded with a series of power punches before forcing the stoppage with strikes up against the fence.

Danish featherweight Mads Burnell shrugged off a spinning elbow and a thumping knee to dethrone Dean Trueman, submitting the former champion via Japanese necktie in the second round.

The back-and-forth fight was arguably the best of the night and Burnell put himself in line for a return to the UFC with one of his favourite submissions. The Dane has now won two fights in a row (and four overall) via the BJJ choke.

A middleweight contest between defending champion James Webb and challenger Nathias Frederick ended in controversial circumstances. Webb retained his belt despite being spiked on the head in the fifth round.

Frederick found some success in the grappling exchanges, using the perfectly legal piledriver technique to dump the champion in the third round. However, Frederick attempted to repeat the move in the final round and Webb landed on the top of his head. Goddard rightly docked the challenger one point for the illegal move which surely cost Frederick the victory.

Samir Faiddine won the comeback fight of the night in the Cage Warriors Flyweight title bout, shocking Sam Creasey to claim the vacant belt. After being dropped in the opening round, Faiddine countered with a thundering right hand in the third that knocked Creasey off his feet. The Frenchman followed up with a barrage of ground strikes before the referee stopped the fight.

In the pick of the prelims, Modestas Bukauskas overcame early pressure from Norwegian wrestler Marthin Hamlet to win the light heavyweight championship. Hamlet was previously undefeated prior to this fight and initially dominated with his strong wrestling before Bukauskas dropped the Norwegian with a well-timed right hand.

Main Card

Ross Houston vs. Nicolas Dalby (no contest)

Jai Herbert def. Jack Grant via TKO (Round 3, 2:22)

Mads Burnell def. Dean Trueman via submission (Japanese necktie) (Round 2, 3:04)

James Webb vs. Nathias Frederick majority draw (47-47, 47-47, 45-49)

Samir Faiddine def. Sam Creasey via TKO (Round 3, 0:35)

Prelims

Modestas Bukauskas def. Marthin Hamlet via TKO (Round 4, 3:56)

Alex Lohore def. Aaron Khalid via submission (D'Arce choke) (Round 2, 4:26)

Adam Aramasinghe def. Darren O'Gorman via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jason Radcliffe def. Hakon Foss via TKO (Round 1, 2:02)

Thomas Robertson def. Mike Younis via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 2, 3:01)

Morgan Charriere def. Lewis Monarch via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

James Hendin def. Kingsley Crawford via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)