When Floyd Mayweather came to QB Cam Newton's rescue after his dismal Super Bowl 50 performance

In the days following Super Bowl 50, Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton found himself in a bit of trouble. Floyd Mayweather, however, was there standing by his side through it all.

Super Bowl 50 saw the Carolina Panthers take on the Denver Broncos. The Panthers fell short of securing the victory. The game came to an end with a 24-10 scoreline.

Pick Six Podcast @picksixpod Kombucha girl is literally Cam Newton's subconscious in Super Bowl 50 Kombucha girl is literally Cam Newton's subconscious in Super Bowl 50 https://t.co/mWol82pdEJ

'Money' jumped to Cam Newton's support after he was heavily criticized for his performance in the Panthers' loss to the Denver Broncos.

Floyd Mayweather commented on the double standards that fans often hold athletes to. The legendary boxer got into all things NFL while in conversation with FightHype.

"All throughout the season, everybody loved Cam Newton. Everyone was dabbing and dancing and loving Cam Newton, right. The game was on Sunday; on Saturday, everyone was loving Cam Newton. As soon as the game was over on Sunday, nothing but negative things about Cam Newton."

Buzz Klis™🐝 @BroncosBuzzv2 Your Denver Broncos play of the day:Von Millers first strip sack on Cam Newton for the first touchdown of Super Bowl 50. The rest is history Your Denver Broncos play of the day:Von Millers first strip sack on Cam Newton for the first touchdown of Super Bowl 50. The rest is history https://t.co/RJhg2YVzlN

Floyd Mayweather declared Cam Newton was being held responsible for everyone else's faults

Floyd Mayweather subsequently went on to admit that Cam Newton had not played the best of games against the Broncos. However, he was putting the ball right where it needed to be more often than not.

Mayweather suggested that Newton was being made out to be the scapegoat in the situation.

"Now let's really look at the game. Yes, Cam Newton made a few mistakes in the game, but a lot of times, he was putting the ball right there on different player's chests. They were dropping the ball. Who was getting criticized for the loss? Cam Newton, and that's not cool at all."

Catch Mayweather's interview with FightHype below:

Floyd Mayweather further asked Cam Newton to hold his head high in defeat and deal with the loss in his own way. The undefeated former boxer, however, was reluctant to take anything away from the Broncos' performance and hailed them for their efforts on the biggest stage of them all.

