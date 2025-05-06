Can Jack Della Maddalena deal with Belal Muhammad's wrestling prowess? Breaking it down

Jack Della Maddalena has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting rising stars in the modern UFC welterweight division, lauded for his explosive, strike-heavy approach and technical precision inside the octagon.
Maddalena is set to challenge reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The bout is widely seen as a quintessential 'striker vs. grappler' matchup and is regarded as the toughest test of the Australian’s career to date.
The real test — can Maddalena handle Muhammad’s wrestling?
Will Jack Della Maddalena find a way past Belal Muhammad's wrestling at UFC 315?
In the lead-up to UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena has heard the buzz surrounding Belal Muhammad’s relentless wrestling, which has long defined the champion's style. While 'Remember the Name' is widely regarded as one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division, his striking has improved significantly, a development reflected in his recent outings.
Maddalena may be renowned for his knockout power and crisp striking, but it’s become increasingly clear that he won’t have a free ride on the feet against Muhammad. The reigning champ has shown he can hold his own in stand-up exchanges, and that alone presents a challenge.
However, striking is only part of the equation. What truly looms large is Muhammad’s suffocating grappling game. The American-born Palestinian has made a career out of dragging opponents into deep waters, and if Maddalena isn’t prepared to swim, he could find himself overwhelmed long before the final horn.
To assume that Maddalena will simply fold under Muhammad’s grappling pressure would be a serious miscalculation. While the Aussie rarely relies on his own grappling, he has shown he’s more than capable of neutralizing takedown attempts with punishing strikes that make opponents reconsider engaging in close quarters.
As part of his preparations, Maddalena has enlisted the expertise of renowned Australian BJJ specialist Craig Jones to sharpen his ground game ahead of the title clash. Whether the focus has been on defense, offense, or both remains to be seen, but the welterweight contender has already shown that even when taken down, he doesn’t allow his opponents to dominate him.
A clear example was his bout against Gilbert Burns at UFC 299, where he was taken down seven times but managed to scramble back to his feet each time.
The 28-year-old Perth native also showcased exceptional takedown defense in his gritty bout against Bassil Hafez, successfully fending off over 85% of his opponent’s attempts to drag the fight to the canvas.
Not only did he neutralize Hafez’s grappling-heavy approach, but he also punished each failed entry with sharp hooks and stinging body shots. If that blueprint holds, Maddalena could very well apply the same formula to disrupt Muhammad’s rhythm.