Can Joaquin Buckley deal with Kamaru Usman's grappling prowess? Breaking down the UFC Atlanta headliner

Joaquin Buckley is gearing up for the biggest fight of his life this evening. He faces the former UFC welterweight champion in the main event of UFC Atlanta. A win would almost certainly catapult him into title contention, but beating Usman is no easy task, and Buckley will have to author his finest-ever performance.

The most pressing question, though, is whether he can contend with Usman in wrestling and grappling sequences. He will have to, in some form, to emerge victorious.

Joaquin Buckley vs. Kamaru Usman: A stylistic analysis

The simple fact is that Joaquin Buckley's wrestling and grappling are not at Kamaru Usman's level whatsoever. 'New Mansa' is a hyper-athletic generalist whose punching power and constant movement favors striking more than anything else, but he is not high-level at any facet of MMA.

What he is, is exceptionally effective due to his absurd physical attributes. In a straight wrestling and grappling match, Usman would have his number, as Buckley even conceded takedowns against a lesser wrestler in former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, who he beat at UFC on ESPN 63.

Once Buckley tires, he can no longer rely on physicality to stuff takedowns. Due to his poor knees, Usman isn't an explosive double-legger. Many of his takedowns tend to come from him carefully closing the distance and in the clinch, where he is usually stronger than his foe.

He makes frequent use of the bodylock, relying on underhooks to control his opponent's posture before lifting and blocking their hip with his own to get the slam. This could work against Buckley, but it will be more difficult for a rusty, aging Usman against a fighter who can potentially match his physicality.

In Buckley's case, his best anti-wrestling weapon is distance. Movement is Usman's kryptonite, as he is slow and plodding. If Buckley can, for at least three rounds, use his constant bouncing movement on the outside, he can deny Usman the needed proximity for him to initiate wrestling sequences.

Footwork and mobility will be Buckley's best tools against Usman's wrestling. Because, if he gets taken down, he won't outscramble 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and will be out of his depth against one of the greatest welterweights of all time.

