Can Jorge Masvidal beat Kamaru Usman with a full training camp? (Opinion)

Jorge Masvidal was not completely outclassed by Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.

Does the outcome of the fight changes if Jorge Masvidal comes with a full training camp?

UFC 251: Usman v Masvidal

UFC 251 is in the books now. The world witnessed a long-awaited title clash between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman. The outcome of the fight was not surprising however, the way the fight played out does raise some valid points that have to be considered if we see a rematch between the two in the future.

Jorge Masvidal and his team claimed that they were ready for the fight despite the short notice. Masvidal confirmed that he was training for a meaningful period for Usman. He brought the wrestling phenom, Bo Nickal, for the training camp ahead of UFC 251.

But Jorge Masvidal was not at his peak physical condition. He gassed out after round 1. Now, a lot of credit has to be taken to Usman's gameplan that primarily revolved around getting Masvidal on the ground and in clinch positions. But Masvidal's offense looked more and more labored as time went by in the fight.

Jorge Masvidal looked phenomenal in the first round and arguably won it as well. He did have Usman's attention with his power and speed. However, the output dropped significantly for Masvidal in the later rounds because he was exhausted. Gamebred over committed in some of his strikes and looked for the finish too often in the early minutes of the fight.

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

It would not be logical to state that Masvidal will win if he fights Usman with a full training camp. But he will have much more success in a five-round fight against Usman if not for the short notice and a comparatively tough weight cut during a chaotic situation.

What Did Jorge Masvidal do good against Kamaru Usman

Masvidal can find some positives from his loss against Usman, primarily his takedown defense. Masvidal did a phenomenal job stopping the early takedowns of Usman. Even in the clinch, the elbows of Masvidal could have been lethal if he had connected.

But we saw that Masvidal is technical enough to handle the wrestling of Kamaru Usman. In the clinch, Usman had more output with the body shots, shoulder strikes, and foot stomps.

But Masvidal was never in trouble or hurt during the five rounds with Usman. It can be said that he did a much better job against Usman than the former champion, Tyron Woodley.

UFC 251: Usman v Masvidal

In striking, Jorge Masvidal looked way better than Kamaru Usman. But once he gassed out, his striking became ineffective.

Now an immediate rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman is not something UFC would invest in. Masvidal knew what he was getting into when he accepted the short-notice fight with Usman. Now the narrative that Masvidal can beat Usman if he gets a full training camp is open for debate. However, he would have much better success against Usman with a full training camp, potentially winning more rounds.