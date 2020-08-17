Jose Aldo has seen a downhill in his MMA career ever since losing to Conor McGregor at UFC 194. Since then, Aldo has lost five of his last eight fights inside the octagon. With wins over Renato Moicano and Jeremy Stephens, Jose Aldo has lost to former Champion Max Holloway twice, Alexander Volkanovski, Marlon Moraes, and recently against Petr Yan for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

It was an incredible opportunity for the former Featherweight Champion to bask back in the old glory days yet again, however, Petr Yan proved to be quite a test as he picked up a TKO win to grab the Bantamweight gold. Jose Aldo has not registered a victory in the division yet with back to back loses since his bantamweight debut.

UFC 251: Yan v Aldo

However, if we look closely, it's safe to argue that Jose Aldo has only lost to fighters who have gone on to become Champions of their division. Marlon Moraes continues to soar strong with win over top ranked Aljamain Sterling and is currently ranked #1 in the UFC Bantamweight rankings. Jose Aldo is just 33, and hasn't really been out of his prime.

He has put up incredible performances in his recent fights and will likely adapt better in the division going forward. Many UFC fighters have gone on to come back from a losing streak with back to back victories. Jose Aldo has shown his credibility in the past, and is a proficient striker who is a still threat to every fighter in the division.

Jose Aldo is still a top contender in the UFC Bantamweight division

Marlon Moraes v Jose Aldo

With incredible match-ups against the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, Aldo is still a strong contender at the Bantamweight division. Jose Aldo is also a big name, and a match-up with any fighter will likely interest fight fans around the world.

After a close split decision loss over former Champion Marlon Moraes, Jose Aldo made great adjustments to his game, and brought back some old tools to tackle Petr Yan. Aldo made great use of his feet, and was ocassionaly seen unleashing those brutal leg kicks Aldo used to dismantle his opponents with during his Championship reign. Aldo performed well against Alexander Volkanovski, and his cardio looked great throughout the five rounds of the fight. He is just 33, and continiues to boasts a solid chin to compliment his striking game. Jose Aldo still has an incredible future ahead of him, and will likely to take on top contenders of the divison to cement his position once again.