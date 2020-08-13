Sean O'Malley has not only taken the UFC Bantamweight division on notice but entire UFC by storm through his flashy finishes and likable personality. Sean O'Malley has everything it takes to come next to fight business, and it's evident with the fact that Sean O'Malley will co-main event UFC PPV despite being ranked #14 in the UFC Bantamweight division.

Many fans have argued that O'Malley hype has been unwarranted and he needs to beat more credible opponents in order to walk his talk. O'Malley shut his critics as he picked up a brutal KO finish over top contender and UFC veteran Eddie Wineland in the first round of the fight at UFC 250.

Can Sean O'Malley beat Marlon Vera?

UFC 250: Sean O'Malley vs Eddie Wineland

Marlon Chito Vera has been a fan-favorite ever since he stepped inside the octagon. Vera was enjoying a five-fight win streak before a controversial unanimous loss against Song Yadong. While many fight fans, and figthers raised their voice on social media about the poor judging, the problem continues to be a problem even today.

Marlon Vera is an efficient striker with an equally impressobe ground game. He is good on his feet, and he is good on the ground. Vera picked up an impeccable TKO win over Andre Ewell back in October of 2019. With 3 of his last 5 wins coing via TKO, and the remaining two via submission, it cements that Marlon Vera is an a fighter who can trouble Sean O'Malley in both departments.

Here in Vegas ready to kill. 4 days out. Thanks to everyone who purchased merch 🙌🏽❤️ we are just getting started!! https://t.co/MMBEeTbvd2 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 12, 2020

However, Sean O'Malley has always raised above the expectation to deliver something extraordinary everytime he has stepped inside the octagon. O'Malley deievered a brutal right hand to sleep Eddie Wineland, and sent a notice to the entire division. O'Malley has maintained in the lead up to the fight that he intends to finish Vera come UFC 253.

While Vera is brilliant on the ground, O'Malley has a brilliant takedown defense. O'Malley has an impressive 50% takedown defense. He is lethal in his striking and throws a wide array of shots. However, Vera is also known for his unorthdox style of fighting, and will be a tough opponent for Sean O'Malley. If O'Malley is able to replicate his last performance, we can expect fireworks in the co-main event of UFC 252. If we look at this match-up stylistically, Vera will more likely keep the fight on foot, and looking at recent performances, O'Malley certainly has an edge over Marlon Vera.

While it's not easy to assume that it will be another KO/TKO win for O'Malley, it's safe to assume that it will be an entertaining fight. O'Mallley has shown his strength and his knockout ability, and might look to finish Vera in the latter rounds of the fight.