"Can’t help just respect his grind" - Ryan Garcia recollects Jake Paul visiting him before they were popular; the YouTuber responds 

Jake Paul (left) and Ryan Garcia (right)
Jake Paul (left) and Ryan Garcia (right)
Anurag Mitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 20, 2021 12:28 PM IST
News

Jake Paul and Ryan Garcia are two of the most popular names in boxing right now. Both Garcia and Paul are undefeated thus far and take pride in each other's bodies of work inside the squared circle.

Following Jake Paul's recent knockout win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Garcia recalled the time he was paid a visit by 'The Problem Child'. According to Garcia, this was before either of them became known names in the world of combat sports.

Ryan Garcia also expressed his surprise at Paul's growth as a boxer over the years. He went on to praise Jake Paul for the hard work he puts in to sharpen his boxing skills and wished him all the best for the future.

"Remembering Jake visit me in Victorville before I blew up to seeing him do this, Can’t help just respect his grind and wish the best for him. Keep going go as far as you can," Garcia wrote.

Paul responded by saying he's hyped to watch Garcia's next fight.

"Respect brotha. Can’t wait to see you fight again," Paul wrote.
Respect brotha. Can’t wait to see you fight again🤞🏼 twitter.com/ryangarcia/sta…

When Jake Paul pranked Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia was once pranked by Jake Paul who pretended to have broken his ribs from Garcia's punches during a 'body shot challenge'. The challenge was for Paul to withstand as many shots to the body from Garcia as possible. After Garcia hit him a few times, the YouTube star pulled away, seemingly in pain.

Ryan Garcia body shots Jake Paul https://t.co/KhyTwm0ClU

Garcia was made to believe he misplaced one of his shots, ending up severely injuring Paul's ribs. Although Garcia was confident that he had pulled his punches, there was a look of worry on his face as Paul grimaced, seemingly in sheer pain.

Ryan Garcia was then told that Jake Paul needed to be hospitalized and an ambulance had arrived to transport him. As they both entered the ambulance, Paul revealed he wasn't injured and that Garcia was being pranked all this while as both men burst out laughing.

Check out the prank video below:

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
