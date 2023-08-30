“Can’t wait for your debut in ONE!” – Chatri Sityodtong raves about Adrian Lee’s skills in amateur MMA bout

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong can’t wait for the day that 17-year-old phenom Adrian Lee is ready to make his promotional debut.

Adrian Lee, the younger brother of reigning ONE world champions Christian and Angela Lee, has been tearing up the regional scene in his native Hawaii. Recently, Lee shared a highlight of his latest performance on Instagram, getting an excited reaction from Sityodtong in the comments.

“Beautiful Adrian! Can’t wait for your debut in ONE,” the chairman and founder of the promotion said.

Adrian Lee will be back in action on September 23 as part of the Toughman Hawaii Next Generation card emanating from the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. Lee is already a four-time national youth MMA champion and captured the Hawaii high school state wrestling title in February.

Two months prior to capturing the state title, Adrian Lee’s sister and budding MMA prospect Victoria Lee tragically passed away. ‘The Prodigy’ had earned three wins under the ONE Championship banner before graduating high school and was slated to make her return to the Circle in 2023.

On September 29, Angela Lee, the reigning ONE atomweight women’s world champion will make her first appearance since the loss of her little sister at ONE Fight Night 14 to address her future in mixed martial arts.

And then, of course, there’s Christian Lee, the promotions current two-division ONE world champion. 2022 was a big year for ‘The Warrior’ as he regained the ONE lightweight world title from Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160.

Three months later, he captured the welterweight title, besting Kiamrian Abbasov in a four-round barnburner at ONE on Prime Video 4.