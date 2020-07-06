Can Tyron Woodley capture the Welterweight Gold again? (Opinion)

The road to reclaiming the Welterweight championship for has became more difficult for Tyron Woodley.

A look at the takeaways from Woodley's fights against Usman and Burns.

UFC 214: Weigh-ins

If we make a list of all the greatest Welterweight champions UFC has ever seen, it would be hard not to include Tyron Woodley. There was a time when he looked invincible. He knocked out Robbie Lawler, neutralized the legendary Demian Maia and solved the striking puzzles of Stephen Thompson.

At one moment, fans believed that he is one of the greatest fighters of all time. However, the perceptions of the fans about Tyron Woodley changed after the fight against Kamaru Usman.

The Nigerian Nightmare dominated Tyron Woodley for five straight rounds. It looked like Woodley did not belong at the same level as Usman. Even Tyron Woodley did admit that and said it was an off day.

But his loss against Gilbert Burns has raised some concern surrounding the future of the former Welterweight Champion in UFC.

Gilbert Burns completely outclassed Woodley. He had little problem taking him down and was able to punish Woodley on the ground. Burns outshined Woodley in the striking department as well. There were moments when it seemed as if Woodley was just trying to survive the round and not get finished. Apart from some big punches, Woodley did not have any answer to Gilbert Burns' offense.

Tyron Woodley's fights against Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns have a huge similarity. Both Usman and Burns put relentless pressure on Woodley, backed him up against the cage, and they did most of the damage in the clinch and on the ground.

Judging by those two performances, one can argue that Colby Covington would have similar success against Tyron Woodley.

Is Tyron Woodley past his prime?

It has nothing to do about how great Tyron Woodley was as a champion. The sport of MMA and the athletes are constantly evolving. Tyron Woodley had never fought someone like Kamaru Usman who has relentless pace, scary cardio, and phenomenal wrestling skills.

Advertisement

Also, it has to be considered that the best days of Tyron Woodley are in the past. He looked like a completely different fighter in his last two fights. Woodley was hesitant to take the big risk to throw the notorious overhand right because the threat of the takedown was there in both the fights.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley v Burns

It can be argued that the welterweights of this generation have found the kryptonite for Tyron Woodley. While the achievements of Woodley cannot be overlooked it can be argued that he would have a hard time against the top contenders of the division.

It is too early to say that retirement is the only option Woodley has right now. But it would be extremely difficult for the former champion to climb up the ladder and capture the title at the welterweight division.