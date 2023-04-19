CEO of Mayweather Promotions on a rematch between Conor McGregor and 'Money'

The potential for a rematch between Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has once again hit the trend. The two fighters faced off in a highly anticipated boxing match in 2017, which Mayweather won by technical knockout in the 10th round.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, recent comments from Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, have fueled rumors of a possible rematch.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the rematch, Ellerbe said:

"I would love it. I got nothing but love for the UFC and Conor McGregor, you know, I'm a big fan of all their work, And that was actually the best event that I've ever been a part of. It was a lot of fun."

Check out the interview below:

The initial bout between McGregor and Mayweather was historic in many ways, as it marked the first time a UFC fighter crossed over to boxing to take on one of the sport's all-time greats. Despite being a relative newcomer to the world of professional boxing, McGregor put up a spirited performance and showed his striking skills against Mayweather, who is widely regarded as one of the best defensive boxers of all time.

A potential rematch, if it were to come to fruition, would likely generate a tremendous amount of interest and anticipation among fans and pundits alike. Both McGregor and Mayweather have established themselves as larger-than-life figures in combat sports, with their charismatic personalities and outspokenness often dominating headlines and generating significant buzz.

Conor McGregor would use PED in the showdown against Michael Chandler at TUF 31 finale, claims Bryce Mitchell

The highly anticipated showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler in the TUF 31 finale has been generating a lot of buzz in the MMA community. Both fighters are known for their formidable skills and fighting prowess, with McGregor being a former two-division UFC champion and Chandler being a former Bellator lightweight champion.

Appearing in a recent edition of MMA Pros Pick, Bryce Mitchell made a bold claim about the Irishman:

"I think McGregor is on steroids and I don't think they are gonna test this properly. I think he'll win on steroids. But if they test them, I think it'll be a good fight," Mitchell stated. "But if he's on steroids... it's still definitely, I'm going, I'm rooting for the American [Michael Chandler]."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's interview below:

