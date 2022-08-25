"You think Triple H is gonna tell Mr. McMahon anything? Hell no!" - Chael Sonnen believes Vince McMahon is still calling the shots in WWE

Much has been said about the WWE's change in direction since Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took over from Vince McMahon as the company's Head of Creative.

However, former UFC middleweight star Chael Sonnen believes that the disgraced McMahon is still running the show behind the scenes. Sonnen discussed the issue with fellow pro wrestling fan Ariel Helwani during an episode of The MMA Hour:

"All of a sudden, he's letting people on the board [run the show]? Come on! He should've had this whole thing wired. He should have a whole thing dialed in. But you know what? I think that he does... Vince is still in charge and he should be!"

Last month, McMahon announced his retirement after multiple reports from The Wall Street Journal exposed that he allegedly offered hush money to WWE employees for both consensual and unwanted sexual advances.

McMahon's son-in-law and WWE superstar 'Triple H' has since assumed the role of WWE Head of Creative. However, Sonnen isn't convinced that Levesque has the pull to override McMahon's decisions. He asked Helwani:

"You think Triple H is gonna tell Mr. McMahon anything? Hell no!"

Sonnen also added that while he doesn't know McMahon personally, he can guarantee that his extramarital affairs were consensual. However, the UFC star didn't disclose where he got the information from.

Triple H reassures fans he's ready to take over from Vince McMahon

Triple H suffered a cardiac event last September and subsequently stepped away from WWE. After Vince McMahon's retirement, he returned to his former role as executive vice president of talent relations and inherited his father-in-law's role.

In a bid to reassure the company's fans, Levesque provided an update regarding his health scare in a WWE statement:

"I'm healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge."

'The Game' worked as the executive producer of WWE's developmental brand NXT, until he stepped away in September. Right now, though, he will be tasked with cultivating storylines and developing characters on WWE's flagship shows, RAW and SmackDown.

Stephanie McMahon, the former WWE chairman's daughter, and Nick Khan also took over as the company's co-CEOs.

