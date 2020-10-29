Chael Sonnen reveals why grappling match between Georges St-Pierre and Tony Ferguson didn't come to fruition

Earlier in October, Tony Ferguson called out former two-division UFC Champion, Georges St-Pierre for a grappling match at Submission Underground. Submission Underground or SUG is a grappling event presented by Chael Sonnen and aired on the UFC Fight Pass every month.

'El Cucuy' posted a video clip of him training and working out at the gym. But it was the caption that caught everyone's attention.

However, the fight never happened and there was no update about it either. Tony Ferguson and Chael Sonnen finally opened up about it on the latter's podcast, You're Welcome - With Chael Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen on why Tony Ferguson vs. GSP never happened

Chael Sonnen revealed on the podcast while talking to Tony Ferguson that the reason why his SUG grappling match with Georges St-Pierre never happened is once again the worldwide pandemic that set in.

Chael Sonnen said that both Tony Ferguson and Georges St-Pierre readily agreed to the fight. But it could not happen because GSP could not get out of Canada.

Chael Sonnen went on to say that on hearing that, Ferguson offered to have a freestyle wrestling match with World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs.

"We tried to make a match with you (Tony Ferguson) vs. Georges St-Pierre. You accepted in about a half of a second. Georges St-Pierre accepted. But he couldn't get out of Canada. You said 'Fine, give me Jordan Burroughs and make it a freestyle wrestling match."

Chael Sonnen updated Tony Ferguson that Burroughs had turned down the fight.

Both Tony Ferguson and Georges St-Pierre are excellent grapplers and owners of black-belt in jiu-jitsu. Ferguson has his black-belt in 10th Planet jiu-jitsu under Eddie Bravo, while GSP has four black belts, including one in first-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Bruno Fernandes.

His other three black belts are in Kyokushin Karate, Gaidojutsu, and Shidokan.

The SUG fight against Georges-St Pierre could have been an opportunity for Tony Ferguson to bounce back from his loss against Justin Gaethje on his last outing. He faced 'The Highlight' at UFC 249 in May and got knocked out in the fifth round.