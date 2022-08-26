Chael Sonnen thinks circumstances are different in Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes rematch

According to Chael Sonnen, Adriano Moraes facing Demetrious Johnson in a rematch will be an entirely new fight. Once the two fighters go to war and have a decisive end, their rematch will be a whole new battle because of the mentality changes.

'Mighty Mouse' received the first knockout loss of his career in 2021 when attempted to capture the flyweight throne against ONE Flyweight World Champion 'Mikinho' Moraes. The US-born athlete will look to avenge this loss at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26. However, according to Sonnen, this new fight will be completely different than their first.

While discussing Moraes vs Johnson II on his YouTube Channel, Chael Sonnen explained:

“I imagine Moraes was extremely hungry to take on Demetrious the first time, not to mention scared. People think confidence is a good thing, confidence is a pain in the ass. Fear is what’s helpful, fear if what will keep you sharp, fear is what will make you quit, fear is what will cause an urgency. Does Moraes still have that?”

Does Moraes, the defending king, still have the same hunger he previously had? Fans can see this highly anticipated fight at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

See Chael Sonnen's full breakdown of Moraes vs Johnson II below:

Chael Sonnen on Adriano Moraes vs Demetrious Johnson II and pressure

Pressure will be a major factor going into the ONE Flyweight World Championship battle on August 26. Chael Sonnen has been in World Title rematches before, so his opinion carries some distinction.

Chael Sonnen explained his thoughts on pressure going into a rematch, saying:

“Once you beat a guy, you lose a little bit of respect, you gain a little bit of that confidence, which is a bad thing, contrary to what you’ve been told your whole life. It’s an interesting match. Pressure matters. Try to look at two guys and figure out where the pressure lies.”

Sonnen continued:

“Pressure creates fatigue and fatigue is one thing you don’t want in an ass-whooping contest. Who’s feeling it? The guy who lost that’s getting a redemption fight? Or the guy that must prove the first time wasn’t a fluke?”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting this rematch ever since Moraes knocked out Johnson in 2021. This KO was the first time in history that anyone had been able to stop the MMA legend.

