“Just going through the motions” - It’s just another day at the office for Demetrious Johnson

Friday night at ONE on Prime Video 1 will mark the 29th time that Demetrious Johnson has prepared for a fight as a professional mixed martial artist. In many ways, Johnson is just going through the motions of another scrap inside the circle. Of course, the stakes have rarely been this big for the flyweight star, who is looking to add another world championship to his mantle in the evening’s main event.

With more experience as being the man with the belt, Johnson hopes to capture ONE gold and avenge the lone knockout loss of his career when he meets reigning flyweight champion, Adriano Moraes, in the promotion’s biggest rematch of all time.

Speaking to The MMA Super-Fan ahead of the flyweight main event in U.S. primetime, Demetrious Johnson discussed his preparations in the last hours before showtime.

“Preparation’s great, we’re here in Singapore at Evolve. Just going through the motions, talking to the media. Weight feels good, I feel good, we’re staying on a US timezone. So we’re just going through the motions, and we’re getting ready for the fight.”

'Mighty Mouse' continued saying:

“Getting ready for fights gets redundant and monotonous especially if you’re fighting the same person again. There’s just so much content that you can watch of that person and study.”

Demetrious Johnson feels he’s done all he can to prepare for Adriano Moraes

Following his shocking loss to Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 with the knee heard around the world, Johnson feels he has taken all the precautions he can to avoid a repeat of that night in April 2021. Johnson previously discussed his focus on Brazilian jiu-jitsu over standard cardio and weight training. With that change, it could give DJ exactly what he needs to capture ONE gold.

Speaking to ONE ahead of his trip to Singapore for fight week, Demetrious Johnson gave us some insight on his preparations for Adriano Moraes.

“I still go to the gym, but that’s only for one day a week. I’m grappling four or five times a week now, and that’s an hour and a half to two hours. And then after that, I’ll go do mixed martial arts for two hours. So now I’ll put in more hours into training mixed martial arts than I was in my previous fights.”

