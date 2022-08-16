Who wins the grappling war between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1?

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson's epic showdown is coming up soon. The ONE Flyweight World Championship will be on the line in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, airing in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Moraes and Johnson are two legendary MMA fighters with tons of experience. Although they come from very different backgrounds, the two have each found a unique path to greatness. 'Mighty Mouse' was a wrestling-based fighter, while 'Mikinho' was a Brazilian jiu jitsu-based fighter.

ONE Championship posted footage of some ace grappling skills from Moraes on Instagram:

The Brazilian-born flyweight king has impressively won half of his fights by way of submission. He has shown the ability to submit opponents from his back as well as from top.

Demetrious Johnson had never been stopped in his well-decorated MMA career until he met Moraes in 2021. The Brazilian submission specialist was the first fighter in history to knock out 'Mighty Mouse.' In their upcoming bout on "ONE on Prime Video 1," 'DJ' will be seeking revenge.

The fight headlines the upcoming ONE event in Singapore:

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson: Jiu Jitsu vs. Wrestling

For as long as martial arts have existed, practitioners of a specific discipline have wanted their best to face the best of other fighting disciplines. Jiu Jitsu vs. Wrestling is one of the core questions that created MMA when an unassuming Royce Gracie defeated, against all expectations, giant wrestlers in UFC in the 90s. Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 will represent two fighters of very different styles clashing with ONE flyweight gold on the line.

Johnson began wrestling when he was in high school and was a standout athlete who shon in statewide competitions. Since then, he began competing in MMA, using his incredible athleticism to become an expert in striking and submissions.

'Mikinho' began his grappling career at the age of seven when he began learning Judo. He would later pick up the grappling art of Brazilian jiu jitsu and earn his black belt.

Ahead of their August 26 rematch, Moraes has already stated that he will be aiming for a submission win. Speaking to SCMP MMA, he said:

"Submit this time. If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect... The most important thing I always train is my jiu-jitsu. Because jiu-jitsu is in infinity so I need to train hard in jiu-jitsu." [sic]

Watch the interview below:

'Mighty Mouse' Johnson is aware of the submission threat Moraes poses. In an interview with ONE Championship, 'DJ' said that he has been working to improve his grappling. He said:

"I joined a jiu-jitsu school. And now I’m training pure jiu-jitsu ... Now, I’ve been doing a lot more jiu-jitsu because it’s eight minutes from my house and a gold mine for me." [sic]

