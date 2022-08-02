Watch: Demetrious Johnson’s best highlights in ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson has some incredible highlights in ONE Championship. 'Mighty Mouse' made his debut in ONE in 2019 and has since put together some incredible wins and some unforgettable moments.

ONE Championship recently assembled some of Johnson’s best highlights in the circle and shared it on YouTube for fans' viewing pleasure:

"The MMA GOAT 🐐👑 There's NO ONE Like Demetrious Johnson ... Before MMA legend Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson takes his second shot at flyweight king Adriano Moraes on August 26, relive all the best moments from his incredible run in ONE so far!"

Catch the full video below:

Most recently, Johnson participated in a special-rules contest against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world vhampion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Johnson was able to land shots and handle himself well during the Muay Thai round. Then, during the MMA round, he secured a takedown and finished the fight via rear-naked choke submission.

Demetrious Johnson has also defeated Filipino-born fighter Danny Kingad via unanimous decision. The 35-year-old American outstruck and outgrappled his opponent for the win in the final of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix.

In the opening round of the GP, DJ was able to stop future world title challenger Yuya Wakamatsu. The finish came after many wrestling scrambles, with Johnson using a guillotine choke to secure victory.

Lastly, Tatsumitsu Wada gave Johnson a very tough fight, nearly earning a submission finish. Ultimately, the American was able to defeat the Japanese fighter by way of unanimous decision.

'Mighty Mouse' is next booked to face Adriano Moraes, the only man in history who has stopped him. This will be a rematch for the ONE flyweight title. The two will run it back at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26.

Demetrious Johnson hopes to prove he can beat 'Mikinho'

While competing stateside, Demetrious Johnson was able to set records in the UFC by defending his title an amazing 11 times. The US-born athlete has been able to capture a ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Title in the circle, but is yet to earn the ONE flyweight world championship.

In an interview with ONE, Johnson explained that his motivation comes from wanting to defeat the reigning and defending champ Adriano Moraed. Defeating the man is more important than collecting belts.

“I mean, at the end of the day, I have nothing to lose. I’ve just lost, damn it. We’ve both proven so much in the sport of mixed martial arts. For me, my challenge is I haven’t beat him yet, so I have a challenge in front of me. I have to go prove I can beat this man.”

The two top-ranked fighters will get to prove themselves when they face off for the second time upcoming at US primetime on August 26.

