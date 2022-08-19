The biggest storylines heading into ONE on Prime Video 1

ONE on Prime Video 1 is already shaping up to be a spectacle of martial arts action, but beneath the expected electricity are deeply rooted storylines that are sure to add layers of drama come August 26, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A couple of high-stakes world title bouts headline the 10-fight card in what would be ONE Championship’s first live card broadcast on U.S. primetime via Amazon Prime Video.

Adriano Moraes will once again defend his ONE flyweight world title in a climactic rematch against one of the all-time greats in Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1's main event.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, often considered one of the greatest fighters of his generation, will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against the ever-dangerous Liam Harrison.

Apart from the world title fights, the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix also add a different spice to the card.

That said here are the biggest storylines heading to ONE on Prime Video 1.

#3. Liam Harrison is coming for Nong-O's head, can the Thai icon put on another legendary performance?

Liam Harrison and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao have admitted that they are each other’s favorite fighters, but things have been getting testy between the two heading into ONE on Prime Video 1.

Nong-O has been posting on Instagram how much pain Harrison will be in once they get locked inside the circle. Harrison, meanwhile, has promised that he wants to take Nong-O’s head off in his attempt to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Harrison, a three-time Muay Thai world champion, is arguably the gutsiest fighter in ONE Championship and he’s proved that incredible resiliency when he fought Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 this past April.

‘Hitman’ got knocked down twice but came roaring back and floored Muangthai thrice to secure the first-round knockout win. That improbable victory earned him a rare double performance bonus of US$100,000 and a world title shot.

Although Harrison made a name for himself for being intensely resilient, he’s yet to face a fighter of Nong-O's caliber in ONE Championship.

The Thai phenom holds a professional record of 262-54-10 and is a perfect 8-0 in the promotion, where he’s currently riding a streak of three straight knockouts.

Nong-O became the first ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion after defeating Chinese striker Han Zi Hao at February 2019’s ONE: Clash of Legends in Bangkok.

His last three world title defenses also saw him become more of a headhunter, knocking out Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK.Saenchai, and Felipe Lobo.

#2. Second chances don't come often, it's now or never for Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1

Demetrious Johnson is regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever but he’s found himself in a predicament at ONE on Prime Video 1.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has another crack at Adriano Moraes and the ONE flyweight world title, but he’s essentially in a do-or-die situation since another loss would surely bring him down the ladder.

Johnson, who’s currently the No.1-ranked flyweight contender, fell short in his first chance at ONE Championship gold when he suffered a second-round knockout loss at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

A win at ONE on Prime Video 1, though, would be historic for the American legend.

Johnson went roughshod in his previous promotion and became a 12-time UFC flyweight world champion. He then moved to ONE Championship in 2019 racking up three straight wins in his first three matches.

His run culminated in a dominant unanimous decision win over Danny Kingad to become the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion.

The biggest prize, however, is the ONE flyweight world title and Johnson wants nothing more than to wrest that belt away from Moraes. If Johnson does become the new flyweight king, he will be the first fighter in history to hold world titles in both ONE Championship and UFC.

#1. Adriano Moraes is out to prove his first win over Demetrious Johnson was no fluke

It was the knee strike that sent tremors throughout the MMA world.

Adriano Moraes’ first meeting with Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT I was the stuff of legends and it was thanks to the thunderous finish that the whole sporting world felt.

Johnson had never been finished in his illustrious career but Moraes created his own legacy when he knocked out ‘Mighty Mouse’ with a cracking knee that firmly cemented him in the highest tier of MMA.

Despite his amazing knockout win, some questioned Moraes’ victory. North American fans aren’t used to seeing fighters land knees on their grounded opponents, but ONE Championship uses the Global Mixed Martial Arts rule set and those strikes are perfectly legal.

His rematch against Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1 will give Moraes a chance to ultimately silence the critics and show the world that the first win was no flash KO. Not only will Moraes get rid of the doubters, but another win for him would practically cement his place as one of the best fighters in MMA history.

‘Mikinho’ holds the most flyweight wins in ONE Championship with 11 wins in the division. He is currently on his third reign over the flyweight division, and is the only ONE flyweight world champion to have been able to successfully defend the undisputed world title.

There is, however, an all-important question if Moraes beats Johnson for the second time. What will be the next step for the Brazilian superstar after ONE on Prime Video 1?

